Raksha Bandhan 2021: Raksha Bandhan is a beautiful festival that celebrates the love and bond between a brother and sister. On this day, a sister ties a threaded amulet around a brother's wrist, known as a rakhi, honouring their relationship and the day is marked with family get-togethers, fun and frolic.

As we all agree, no celebration is complete without that picture-perfect look, with clothes, make-up, accessories and hairstyle that are spot-on and trendy. Remember that putting together an outfit will have maximum impact when teamed with suitable adornment and magnificent festive hairstyles.

Dutch Fishtail Braid

• Slightly Twist back the top hair by taking asymmetrical parting by giving volume and secured by leaving the front hairline.

• Take the side low ponytail and continue the style using the Dutch braid technique on the lengths till the ends.

Open Hair Hairstyles

• Take centre profile parting.

• Taking small sections from the top, twist towards the right and Crisscross towards the left by adding subsection.

• Same to be done on the opposite side and secure at crown with Bobby pin.

Flowy Boho Braid

• Curl the entire hair using a big curling tong.

• Take vertical zig-zag sections on top and twist towards the centre.

• Secure at the crown by overlap one on each other.

• Leaving front hairline strands for framing.

Braid Bun

• Take Asymmetric parting on the top area.

• Do twisted bun by making a ponytail with the backside of hair.

• leaving front hairline, do French braid on the top section, rotate over a bun, and continue another side.

• Twist the front by giving volume away from the face.

Twist Curl Hairstyle

• Using curling tong, do the curls on complete hair.

• Take the centre profile parting on the front line to the crown.

• Give the volume on the crown by teasing the hair at the root area.

• Twisting slightly the front hairline, secure the crown volume by placing twisted hair at the back.

Explore these stylish and easy hairstyles and choose the right one that works up like magic to complete your look for the Raksha Bandhan.