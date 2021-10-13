It’s plausible to think that one of the impacts of working from home is radiating skin; being away from the pollution and no makeup should have been a blessing in disguise! However, the reality is just the opposite. Plenty of screen time, working from home, being in front of the laptop 24*7, a peculiar sleeping schedule and stress has all but resulted in breakouts, acne and other skin problems.Also Read - These 6 Quick Tips Will Help You Solve Your Ingrown Hair Issue

The most common of these is dark circles, which result in one looking tired, raging a person and pulling down confidence levels. Dark circles are formed mostly due to the reflection of the dark maroon underlying orbicularis oculi, a circular muscle around our eye. The dark pigmentation gives you an exhausted look which makes you seem sick or sleep-deprived. The skin around the eye is the thinnest, results in reflection of the said dark maroon underlying orbicularis oculi. The artificial light from the screen of your electronic devices causes a lot of drying, as it steals the moisture from the skin and also causes a breakdown of collagen. Also Read - Skincare: The Do's And Don'ts of Hyaluronic Acid

Considering this, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to her Instagram and shared easy-to-follow home remedies to cure dark circles. In a lengthy post, she wrote, Home remedies for dark circles: Also Read - Lighten Knees And Elbows Naturally With These 3 Easy Home Remedies

Make a chai of ginger, tulsi, kesar – add honey and drink once a day Peanuts, jaggery and coconut – a little bit of everything, take it in a bowl and enjoy it as a 4pm snack Mix besan and fresh milk to make a paste and use it as a cleanser for the face, avoid soaps/ face wash Nap in afternoon (max 30 mins) and sleep before 11 pm. Stay away from toxic people both online and offline

There are many causes that can be linked to having panda eyes; the treatment depends upon diagnosing the cause and for this one must visit a dermatologist and then work on getting rid of it

(With inputs from IANS)