New Delhi: Open pores are a very common skin-related problem and if left untreated, they make the face look absolutely dull and old. Most people who suffer from open pores have oily skin and that is because of sebum. Clogged pores typically consist of a combination of sebum and dead skin cells that get stock in the hair follicles beneath. This creates "plugs" that can then harden and enlarge the follicle walls. In turn, this can make the pores more noticeable, according to healthline.

Open pores can cause acne, white heads, black heads and so much more. Many factors such as stress, not following a proper skin care regime, bad food habits and so on, lead to open pores.

So, here we have curated a list of some of the easy-to-try home remedies to reduce and cure open pores for a better looking skin. Check them out!

5 Easy-to-Follow Natural Remedies to Cure Open Pores

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has immense health benefits and it works wonder your skin too. For those battling with open pores, Aloe vera is your go-to skincare treatment. Apply the fresh aloe vera gel on your face and leave it on for about 10 to 15 minutes. You can also massage the gel on your face in circular motion. After you wash it off, all the oil and dirt from your pores will be eliminated. You can try this on a daily basis too!

Ice Cubes

Ice cubes work like magic on your skin. Don’t believe us? Try it yourself. After cleansing the face, wrap ice cubes in a clean cloth and apply them on the areas with open pores for a few seconds at a time. This helps to close the pores and you’d start seeing the results in no time.

Cucumber With Lemon Juice

Another one in this list is applying cucumber with lemon juice to the affected area. Cucumber has a cooling effect that improves the skin and closes all the pores. In fact, it is also best for anti ageing. Meanwhile lemon juice has skin brightening elements. How to apply? Take 4 to 5 cucumber slices and blend it. Add 2 tablespoon of lemon juice to it and apply this mask to your face. Rinse it after about 10 to 15 minutes. Do this regularly to see a drastic difference. Wash off the mask immediately if you feel any burning sensation.

Papaya

Papaya too has a lot of health and skin-related benefits. Experts believe that it helps to reduce open pores along with giving you a clearer and a healthy looking skin. Take few pieces of ripe papaya and mash them. Apply this on your face and leave it on for about 15 to 20 minutes before washing it off. It cleanses your skin and unclogs your facial pores.

Egg White With Oats

Mix oats with egg white and apply to your face on the areas with open pores. Leave it on till it dries, and then moisten it and rub gently on the skin. Later, wash it off with cold water. This combo really helps to remove unwanted oil, cleanse and tighten the pores, thus giving you a healthy looking skin.

(Disclaimer: India.com appeals to readers to take these only as suggestions. Before following any such treatment/medication/diet, please consult a doctor.)