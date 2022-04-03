The humid summer necessitates clothing that is both light and comfortable. Summer calls for easy-to-wear, adaptable, and stylish ensembles that compliment your unique style while also allowing you to make a fashion statement. We can count on some fusion styling sets as wardrobe staples. Brunching is all about looking gorgeous and glammed up while chatting with your friends over mocktails, and keeping your Instagram feeds buzzing with new posts.Also Read - Pooja Hegde Slays Summer Fashion With Ease And Comfort in Green Polo Dress Worth Rs 27k | See Pics

Here are 5 styling tips to stay fashionable this summer:

1. Crop Top and Printed Pants

You can slay your summer look with her uber cool look with shades, a chic cap, and a sling purse. A crop top and cow print pants speak comfortable and you are all set for this summer.

2. Saree with White Shirt

You can sport a flowy saree and pair it with a white shirt. It's the perfect choice if you want to go on a casual brunch with your gal pals. A vibrant saree helps you make a style statement and enable you to move comfortably through your day.

3. Floral Shirt and Dress

The necessity of basing your style on the notion of harmony is highlighted by this laid-back approach. The ideal brunch attire consists of a V-neck floral print, a long dress, white sandals, and a hat.

4. Crop Top and Denim Shorts

Summer necessitates a light and breezy aesthetic. A pair of beautiful denim shorts, a pink crop top, and black sandals are ideal for brunch.

5. Short Dress

A light-colored, frilled, short dress can easily be described as an effortlessly trendy appearance suitable for chilling with your girlfriends on a sunny day.

Stay fashionable, stay comfortable with these summer styling tips!