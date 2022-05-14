5 Easy Yoga Asanas to Reduce Blood Pressure and How To Perform Them At Home

Yoga is a great practice if you want to regulate your blood pressure naturally. High blood pressure if left untreated can lead to a number of life-threatening issues including stroke and heart attack. Along with yoga, make a few other lifestyle modifications such as reducing your consumption of sodium and alcohol; quitting smoking and avoiding eating too much junk food. You should also increase your calcium intake, and maintain a healthy, balanced diet.Also Read - Yoga for Moms-to-be: 5 Asanas Pregnant Women Must Add to Their Daily Routine

Yoga for a healthy lifestyle

The different aspects of a yogic practice include asanas, pranayama, meditation, mudras and more. You can practice the following asanas to improve immunity, strengthen and tone your body and become flexible. Pranayama is the training for a range of breathing techniques that brings vigour to your life. It also acts as a means for detoxifying yourself. Meditation techniques and allied spiritual practise provide you with a sense of inner well-being and peace.

This helps to soothe your mind and keep away stress.

Easy to do at home

The best thing about yoga and spirituality is that it doesn’t require you to install any bulky or expensive equipment. Yoga simply uses your own body weight to create wellness solutions for all your mental, physical, emotional and spiritual needs.

Himalayan Siddha, Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre shares 5 yoga asanas to lower blood pressure levels.

Start with Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation comprises a total of 24 counts, done with 12 steps for each side.

Start with 12 steps first on the right and then repeat on the left side to finish one complete cycle.

Start with 4-5 cycles and increase it gradually.

Yoga Asanas

Sukhasana – Happy Pose

Formation of the posture

Sit upright position with legs stretched out in Dandasana Cross your legs placing them on atop of the other Place your palms on the knees Form Siddha Mudra Sit with spine straight

Naukasana -Boat Pose

Formation of the posture

Sit down with your legs spread straight in front of you. Keep your spine erect and hands resting beside your hips, bend your knees and lean back slightly. Now inhale lift up the legs alternatively Keep palms on the floor beside you. Keep toes at eye level and lengthen the spine. Hold the asana for 5 to 10 seconds.

Marjariasana (Cat-Cow Pose)

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Place your knees down on the mat, fixing palms under shoulders and knees under hips Inhale, curve your spine to look up

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

Exhale, curve your spine forming and round the back letting allow your head to drop down Focus your gaze on your navel

Ado Mukha Svanasana

Formation of the posture

Start in Marjariasana Straighten the knees and arms, This will make you form an inverted ‘V’ shape Push your heels towards the floor

Dandasana – Staff Pose

Formation of the posture

Sit down and stretch your legs out forward. Keep your back straight and legs joined together Engage the muscles of your pelvis, thighs and calves Place your palms down flat next to your hips. This will help to keep your spine upright Relax your shoulders Keep your gaze ahead Hold for up to a minute

Siddha walk is an ancient yogic spiritual practice. It has the power to not only accelerate your physical health but can also elevate your mental and spiritual development. It is a dynamic system based on a scientific approach which can drastically transform the human body and mind. In Siddha’s walk, the shape of 8 or infinity plays a very important and powerful role.

The process of practising the Siddha walk is to trace figure 8 while you walk from the direction of South to North. This direction of walking from the Southside to the north in this shape of 8 must be done for 21 minutes. After having completed the required duration of rounds you must then reverse the direction and walk from north to south for another 21 minutes.