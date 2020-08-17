Hyperpigmentation is a common skin issue that is characterised by dark spots on your skin. These spots appear darker than your normal skin colour. Hyperpigmentation occurs due to excessive production of melanin, which is a pigment that gives your skin its colour. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How to Prepare Easy DIY Face Pack For Getting a Smooth And Glowing Skin

Usually, too much sun exposure causes hyperpigmentation in areas including your face, legs, and arms. Though hyperpigmentation is harmless, it can affect your outer appearance. There are various cosmetic products available in the market that claim to treat this condition, but you can never be sure of their safety. So, we suggest you to look for natural ways to reduce the appearance of dark spots. Here, we will tell you about certain home remedies that can help you effectively reduce dark spots. Read further to know about them. Also Read - Skincare Tips: Don't Squeeze, Use These Simple Home Remedies to Get Rid of Blackheads

Lemon

Being rich in citric acid, which has skin-whitening properties, lemon can effectively reduce blemishes and dark spots. You just need to mix 2 tablespoons of lemon juice with water and apply it on the affected area. Leave it for 15 minutes and then wash off using normal water. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How Castor Oil Helps in Reducing Appearance of Stretch Marks?

Potato

Potato can reduce the activity of a copper-containing enzyme called tyrosinase. Thanks to its azelaic acid content. Notably, tyrosinase is associated with the onset of various types of hyperpigmentation like melasma. You just need to squeeze out its juice and apply on the affected area. Let the juice dry and then wash off using lukewarm water.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains a yellow coloured chemical called curcumin. It gives turmeric its colour. Curcumin is known to reduce secretion of melanoma cells and lightens your dark spots. It also reduces the activity of tyrosinase. To get rid of hyperpigmentation, you need to mix 1 teaspoon raw turmeric paste and ½ teaspoon diluted lemon juice. Apply the paste on the affected areas and let it dry. After that, rinse off using normal water.