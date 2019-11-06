Back pain is one of those conditions that are hard to ignore and affect a wide majority of us. Ranging from minor muscle ache to sharp soreness in the bones, the effects of back pain vary in people of different age groups. Some people develop severe back pain due to unhealthy lifestyle or accidental injuries, while in other cases it underlines the symptoms of chronic diseases such as arthritis, spinal stenosis, etc.

According to a research published in The Lancet every fifth person from the age of 16 to 34 complains about having back pain. Extreme back pain not only hinders our day-to-day chores but also exerts pressure on the spinal cord and nerves that leads to pain and numbness with walking. With time, it weakens the leg muscles and eventually leads to sensory loss in the affected limbs.

Use of effective measures before excessive damage can help you deal with the condition. Here are five healthy lifestyle habits that you can adopt to combat severe back pains.

Move that muscle

A short walk or indulging in yoga is said to be beneficial in curing the pain as it loosens the muscle and releases endorphins, which are considered as brain’s natural painkillers.

The Ice and heat remedy

An ice pack is considered an antidote for the sore muscles. It numbs the affected area which leads to instant relief. Similarly, heating pads provide relief to the sore muscles by establishing a layer of warmth around the affected muscles.

Sleep well to live well

Those who are suffering from back pain should always sleep on a straight surface, rather than a soft mattress which directly affects the posture of the back muscle.

Stay light and live healthy

Obesity leads to chronic back pain that is hard to cure. Eating a balanced diet including food like fresh fruits and vegetables can help an individual in maintaining his/her weight.

Switch to homeopathy

Allopathic medicines are known to provide immediate relief from back pain. They can remove the cause of the pain from its root.