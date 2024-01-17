Home

5 Everyday Mistakes That Are Slowing Down Your Metabolism

Metabolism often slows down in winter season not just due to reduced physical activity but also because of several everyday habits that we may follow.

A sedentary lifestyle has become a way of life for several of us. There are multiple things that we probably do every day and do not even realise how it may adversely affect our health. This affects our everyday metabolic rate as well. But, let us clear the air – what is metabolism? It is the chemical reaction that takes place inside our bodies which helps to break down food and convert it into energy. This energy further helps to burn calories and regulate blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure etc.

However, a few everyday habits may slow down the metabolic rate.

5 Mistakes That Slow Down Metabolism

Too Much Stress: This hustle culture can be anxiety and stress-inducing. Be it personal or professional, many things may lead to stress. This further leads to loss of appetite that in turns slows down the metabolic rate. Sleep Deprivation: The importance of sleep is pretty underrated. Sleep deprivation is a common problem that people deal with, especially in this hustling work culture. When one has poor quality sleep of less than six to seven hours, it increases the rate of contracting illness. According to several studies, this affects the metabolism and slows it down. It may also lead to weight gain. Sugary Beverages: Sugary beverages like carbonated drinks, and energy drinks are laden with sugar that can severely impact both mental and physical health. Frequent consumption of sweetened drinks or fructose negatively affects the metabolic rate. Low-Carb Diet: A Low-carb diet is important for a healthy lifestyle. It is a dietary approach that is often followed for a weight loss regime. However, excess of anything can be harmful. When there is a lack of calories, it can be counterproductive. Sedentary Lifestyle: Post-covid, sedentary lifestyle has become a way of life. Overindulgence in processed food, fried food, reduced physical activity, sitting in one place etc, all of it collectively may affect the metabolism rate.

Therefore, metabolism is one of the most cardinal processes that takes places inside our complicated bodies. It determines several other functions from diabetes to weight loss. Therefore, it is important to keep a check on our lifestyle. From what we eat, drink, when we sleep etc, all of these things may for a tiny part of our days, but can actually have an impact in longtime.

It is all the more necessary to pay attention during the winter season as the chilly weather makes us want to not move and that affects our health in ways we probably do not even comprehend.

