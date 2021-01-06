Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been ruling the hearts of the audience ever since he made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab, 4 years ago. He not only proved his acting skills but also made many fashionable statements. The Punjabi superstar has a soft corner for all things expensive. From label Balenciaga, Prada to Gucci, Diljit has all the leading brands in his wardrobe, and if always makes for a quirky fashion statement. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Shows How To Do Winter Fashion Right In A Grey Christian Dior Pullover, Blue Jeans And Thigh-High Boots

The actor believes in more-is-more aesthetics. His trendy statement pieces include baggy jackets, chunky pairs of sneakers, and his unique quirky choice of accessories. On Diljit’s birthday, we look at a few of his chic and fashionable items in his oh-so-expensive wardrobe. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Leaves Trolls Dumbstruck, Shares Platinum Certificate Against Allegations of Income Tax Probe

P.S. These expensive items can make you laugh at your bank account balance: Also Read - Katrina Kaif Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Red Off-Shoulder Dress Worth Rs 16K, See PICS

Diljit’s Balenciaga Logo Zip Up Track Jacket

This super trendy Balenciaga logo zip jacket which features black, white, and yellow colours is made in Italy and it features a high neck, long sleeves, zip front fastening, adjustable drawstring waist and the logo printed across the chest. It costs a whopping Rs 71,500.

Diljit’s Misbhv Jacket

This slogan black leather jacket from label Misbhv is worth Rs 82,000

Diljit’s Balenciaga Track Trainers

Diljit loves trendy sneakers. For just a casual outing, Diljit opted for a Balenciaga Track Trainer which is worth Rs 60,444.

Gucci X Dapper Don

For a photoshoot, the Punjabi superstar opted for head to toe Gucci. His sneaker’s Gucci X Dapper Don is approximately Rs 46,538.

Diljit’s Gucci leather bag

The actor wore this super comfy crossbody leather Gucci bag which is worth Rs 89,540.

Here’s wishing Diljit Dosanjh, A very happy birthday!