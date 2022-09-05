Monsoon is the perfect season to be in a happy mood and enjoy the weather with loved ones. But during this season, animals need more care than we do. It is of utmost importance to keep them safe and clean during the monsoon for which hydration and giving them good food is the key to their well-being. Ever wondered how stray dogs survive who don’t have access to clean water, shelter, and good food? With the lack of essential utilities, stray dogs are more prone to infections and diseases which can have a far more worsening effect than expected.Also Read - Holi 2022: How to Safeguard Your Pet During The Festival of Colours

There are more than 35 million stray dogs living in India. Therefore, it's crucial to get all of them sterilized and ensure animal birth control with the help of government-run programs. Dr. Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinarian, Supertails listed some easy ways to protect and take proper care of stray dogs.

5 EXPERT TIPS TO PROTECT STRAY DOGS IN MONSOON

Provide food: During monsoons, stray dogs tend to hide under a small, dry place and refrain themselves from roaming around in search of food. Therefore, try to give them some food to keep them healthy. A combination of soft-cooked rice, little pieces of meat & boiled vegetables, and a some amount of dog-safe oil in water is the simplest and most filling supper you can serve them.

Deworm them: Rains mean puddles everywhere which can bring a lot of infections. If you find stray dogs near your home, deworming them will help them in a big way. Stray dogs typically hang out in areas that are laden with worms because of the pollution of dog feces. Putting some anti-tick powder on the stray animals you see on your walk will benefit the neighborhood greatly.

Temporary shelter: Try making some temporary shelter for them. You can make a shelter by using some of your unused clothes, cardboard boxes and even a few blankets will help them escape from the cold and provide them a clean place to live in.

Provide clean drinking water: During monsoons, dogs are more prone to drinking contaminated water which is hazardous for them. It can cause water-borne diseases like gastroenteritis and leptospirosis in them. Therefore, keeping a bowl full of clean and fresh water outside the home will be of great help to them. Also, change the water regularly to prevent ticks and fleas.

Contact Vets or NGOs: Many times dogs get infected with severe diseases which are uncontrollable and sometimes worsen if not identified on time. Therefore, it is advised to contact vets or an animal organization whenever you find strays in a road accident or suffering from any infectious disease during the season.

Just like pet dogs, even stray dogs also need attention in terms of clean water, deworming, healthy and fresh food. It has been seen that genuine dog lovers have no problem in playing with street dogs. They enjoy the company of street dogs as much as they love pet dogs. Therefore, these dog lovers can be of great help in taking care of stray dogs.