Including fresh juice in weight loss diet is not a new concept. No, we are not suggesting that you should go on a liquid diet to reach your target, instead add certain fresh juices to your diet to speed up weight loss. Fresh juices are loaded with vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants- which in a way helps you to boost your metabolism and burn more calories.

Here, we have listed 5 juices you can add to your diet to speed up your weight loss journey.

Carrot Juice : Carrots are low in calories and loaded with fibre. Gulp down a tall glass of carrot juice and it will keep you full for a long time. As per the NDTV report, Carrot juice is also known to increase bile secretion which helps in burning fat thus aiding weight loss. You can make carrot juice by adding an apple, half an orange and some ginger and you will have a detox drink that will help you flush out all the toxins.

Karela Juice : Karela juice or bitter gourd is an age-old recipe for weight loss. Karela juice secretes bile acids and is super low in calories. It is one of the best juices for weight loss. Did you know, 100 grams of karela juice has 17 calories, wonderful isn't it?

Cucumber juice : As cucumber has high water and fibre content, cucumber juice is low in calories. Cucumber juice can fill you up for a long time, thanks to its high fibre and water content.

Amla Juice : Great for your digestive system, Amla juice can boost your metabolism. It's great for weight management and it shows great results when consumed on an empty stomach.

: Great for your digestive system, Amla juice can boost your metabolism. It’s great for weight management and it shows great results when consumed on an empty stomach. Pomegranate Juice: From weight loss to flawless skin and hair, pomegranate juice can do wonders for your body. Rich in antioxidants, polyphenols and conjugated linolenic acid- pomegranate juice helps in weight loss and boosting metabolism.

These juices are not just great for weight loss but are loaded with multiple health benefits.