What time do you usually have dinner? Is it Post 8 or before 8? If you are trying to be healthy, then chances are you must have heard that one should eat dinner before 8 pm or else gain weight. Well, the tip doesn't end there, don't eat fruits before going to bed, eat 2-3 hours before bedtime and more. But is it a myth or a fact?

According to nutritionist Palak Midha, founder of Palak Notes, what you eat is much more important than when you eat. She says, "You should not eat 2-3 hours before bedtime because you tend to lose weight when you are sleeping." Citing an example, Midha says, "If you are planning to eat dinner just an hour before your bedtime, then prefer to eat a light meal, it can be a yellow dal and white rice, because it is easier to digest."

Remember, weight gain does not appear to happen just because of eating your dinner.

According to research published in Healthline, individuals who ate closer to their bedtime ate more calories than those who ate their last meal earlier.” Those who eat late at night, usually consume more calories which means extra calories and those extra calories can lead to weight gain.

Palak says that you should not make poor food choices if you are a late eater. Stay away from unhealthy, calorie-dense foods. She suggests that if you have eaten a little late, then you should go for a walk to digest it.

5 Foods You Should Avoid Eating After 8 pm:

Chocolates: They may beat your sweet cravings, but they will add to your calories. Not just that, it will also keep you awake as it is loaded with magnesium and antioxidants.

Alcohol: If you are trying to shed those kilos and gain muscle strength, then it is best to stay away from alcohol, especially at night. It will make you gain weight and disturb your sleep cycle.

Chips: Chips are fried and loaded with calories, it is best to avoid binging on chips while watching your favourite show.

Aerated Drinks: It can be tempting to sip on your favourite aerated drink, but did you know it is full of sugar and calories? Make sure you are not sipping on it, at all.

Ice cream: Who doesn't like ice cream? But treating your sweet tooth can lead to weight gain. So, do not indulge in ice cream.

