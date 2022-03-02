Healthy living practices and making sustainable choices have become a norm for the consumers around the world, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that gave rise to the much-needed trends. The consumers’ increasing emphasis on healthy and sustainable food choices is making this an exciting time for the bakery category. Even the bakery industry had to bear the brunt of COVID and faced several issues ranging from product disruption to loss of food service orders. But still, baking products remain a consumer favourite, largely because of its comfort and convenience. Looking ahead, the global bakery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2026,with some significant trends already emerging.Also Read - 5 Kitchen Friendly Foods That Can Help in Boosting Physical And Mental Health

Plant-based food items will take the centre stage Also Read - Food Tips: Here Are 6 Nutritious Fact About Pistachios

As people are turning vegan to become healthy and responsible towards their environment and animal welfare, there will be a gradual increase in the plant-based food items in all the bakery offerings. Even various studies have suggested that by 2030, the growing demand for sustainable products would also result in the expansion of the plant-based food item category. The brands across the globe have already started incorporating plant-based food items in their offerings to be in the trend. Also Read - Here Are 4 Benefits of Buttermilk And Why You Should Include in Your Lunch Everyday in Summers

Visual appeal will be the key

When it comes to bakery products, visual appeal has always been the key. Since people are going through a lot due to the coronavirus pandemic, they want to shell out more on the items that are vibrant and appealing to the eyes. As food-blogging on Instagram has become a rage, stand out by creating something innovative. It has also been seen that cakes and pastries which have more layers of colours in it are preferred more by the consumers.

Creating more meaningful experience

Food is no longer just a need to fill our stomach. Rather, people are seeing the food as an opportunity to experience vivid taste, texture and make them healthy. This is the reason, bakery industry is introducing superfoods in their products. These superfoods not only enhance the taste but also provide a healthy experience. For example-chia seeds are often added in breads to add crunchiness and health to it. Even studies have claimed that consumers have no qualms to pay more for a packet of bread if it adds good health.

Usage of more local ingredients

In order to give a monetary push to farmers, bakeries are incorporating more and more local ingredients in their recipes, and that’s a trend resonating with consumers as well. Using the more local product means reducing the carbon footprint and that will eventually leave a feel good and being responsible image in the minds of the consumers. Moreover, usage of more local ingredients help the brand to connect with the consumers more as it can also aid a local and innovative touch to the offerings.

Gluten-free products continue to rule

With gluten-free becoming increasingly associated with consumers, more brands are using wheat alternative flours that have good functionality and consumer appeal. Oats are becoming a popular choice—especially for their healthy beta-glucan fiber, protein, and vitamin, and mineral content, as well as their affordability. They are also high on sustainability due to the low water usage and eco-friendly crop rotation systems associated with oat production.

Cutting down on sugar

The global rise in diabetes cases have led to this trend. Many manufacturers are replacing a portion of sugar with maltooligosaccharides for low-sugar, high-fiber cookies by adding alphacyclodextrin to reduce the glycemic index of bread. In India, many bread eaters are looking for low sugar claims on breads. Bakers are also slowly catching up to this trend of low sugar or no sugar claims in their offerings.

(Authored article by Mr. Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries )