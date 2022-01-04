5 Foods to NOT Eat in Breakfast if You Are Trying to Lose Weight

Breakfast is titled the most important meal of the day. It breaks the overnight fasting period, and provides your body essential supply of glucose which helps in boosting your energy levels. Infact, breakfast also contributes to your weight loss journey, only if you include the right kind of foods to your diet. There are several morning meals that are an obvious diet offender- namely waffles and pancakes, but there are a few breakfast staples which may not seem so sinful at first glimpse.Also Read - 3 Yoga Asanas to Quickly Burn Fat And Get Toned Hips

We asked Sonia Bakshi, nutritionist and founder of DtF on what are the foods one should avoid eating in breakfast if trying to lose weight. She listed 5 foods for our readers. Also Read - Researchers Finds How The Ovarian Cancer Can Develop in Women

Pre-mixed Upma And Oats: Sonia explains that the pre-mixed Upma and oats has a lot of concentrated salt and preservatives. She suggests that one should instead make these two dishes at home to kick-start their day.

Flavoured Yoghurt: If you thought consuming flavoured yoghurt is loaded with health benefits, you are mistaken. Bakshi says that packaged flavoured yoghurts are loaded with sugar. You can opt to make it at home by taking any fruit, for instance take strawberries, make a puree, mix it with yoghurt and honey to it to have it in your breakfast.

Fruit Smoothie made in milk: Bakshi says it’s a big no-no, as a fruit smoothie should always be made in water or in yoghurt. Fruit and a milk combination is the worst combo that can do as it can lead to a lot of stomach-related and digestion issues.

Cornflakes: It is one of the easiest breakfast option available in every kitchen, but according to Bakshi, eating corns in the morning is a complete no no.

Paranthas: What’s a parantha without a dollop of ghee? But starting your day with a parantha which is loaded with oil should not be consumed, Bakshi says. If you wish to have parantha for breakfast, make sure you add just a drop of oil and ghee to it.

If you are on a weight loss journey, then make sure you avoid consuming these food items for breakfast. Also Read - Omicron: Two New Symptoms That You Should Not Ignore