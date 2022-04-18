If you are a tea lover, then it can be difficult to imagine a day without a cup of hot chai. There is nothing more comforting than a piping hot cup of tea after a long tiring day at work. Chai is one of the most beloved beverages in the world. It is packed with the goodness of black tea, milk, and sugar. Be it an Adrak wali chai, or Kali Mirch chai, or a masala chai, tea unites Indians and has a huge demand abroad too. Consuming tea with tasty snacks makes it even better.Also Read - After Gujarat's Rajkot, Now Lemon Prices Skyrocket in Jaipur, Touches Rs 400 Per Kg

Tea has multiple health benefits; white tea is rich in antibacterial properties and is instrumental in lowering cholesterol and blood pressure. Tea lovers often sip their tea by clubbing it with snacks or full-fledged meals, but did you know that it can have side effects too?

Here is a list of meals that you should avoid when drinking a hot cup of tea:

Flour/Besan : It is a common sight in Indian households, where guests are served tea with snacks on the side. Snacks are usually made of besan or flour. Eating pakodas or namkeen with tea can have side effects on your health. It can lead to digestive issues which can later cause constipation and acidity.

: It is a common sight in Indian households, where guests are served tea with snacks on the side. Snacks are usually made of besan or flour. Eating pakodas or namkeen with tea can have side effects on your health. It can lead to digestive issues which can later cause constipation and acidity. Green Veggies : Combining some foods together can be detrimental to the nutrition they usually provide. These compounds can bind with iron and prevent its absorption inside the body. Tea has compounds called tannins and oxalates which can inhibit the absorption of iron especially plant-based iron, as per NDTV. One should avoid eating plant-based iron-rich foods.

: Combining some foods together can be detrimental to the nutrition they usually provide. These compounds can bind with iron and prevent its absorption inside the body. Tea has compounds called tannins and oxalates which can inhibit the absorption of iron especially plant-based iron, as per NDTV. One should avoid eating plant-based iron-rich foods. Lemon : Many people love lemon tea, but did you know when tea leaves are combined with lemon it can turn acidic. It can also cause bloating.

: Many people love lemon tea, but did you know when tea leaves are combined with lemon it can turn acidic. It can also cause bloating. Turmeric : Avoid drinking tea with foods that are high in turmeric. The chemical elements present in tea and turmeric can harm the digestive system. It can produce acid reflux, according to a report in Zee News.

: Avoid drinking tea with foods that are high in turmeric. The chemical elements present in tea and turmeric can harm the digestive system. It can produce acid reflux, according to a report in Zee News. Nuts: Eating iron-rich foods with milk is incompatible. Eating nuts with tea can have hazardous effects on health. The compound called Tannin present in tea can block the absorption of nutrients when taken with nuts.

Avoid these food items with tea!