If you are among those unlucky ones who deals with dry and frizzy hair in all seasons, then don't you worry. Here we have compiled a list of amazingly natural haircare routine followed by some of our favourite Bollywood divas, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas among others, that will help you get lustrous hair, just like them.

Check Out The Handy Haircare Tips Here

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is one of the few celebrities in the Bollywood industry who aces in everything she does. Even for taking care of her luscious mane, PeeCee believes in natural home remedies to protect it from any kind of damage. The global star applies yogurt to add moisture to her hair.

What to do: Mix half a cup of yogurt with 2 teaspoons of lemon juice, and then apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for about 30 minutes. Rinse off to get hair like Priyanka Chopra.

Alia Bhatt

Undoubtedly, Alia Bhatt takes extremely good care of her skin and hair. Well, here’s the secret. According to reports, the Raazi actor takes a daily dose of Vitama A, and washes off her hair every alternate day to keep greasy scalp and dirt at bay.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the diva that she is, is naturally blessed with shiny healthy hair. The secret to Kareena’s gorgeous hair is going for a head massage with four of her favourite oils (coconut, castor, olive and almond oil) at least once in every 30 days. In fact, the 40-year-old actress also prefers to blow dry her hair to add volume to it. Now you know what to do to get luscious hair like Bebo!

Jacqueline Fernandes

When it comes to taking inspiration for staying fit and eating healthy, Jacqueline Fernandez comes to the mind first. Well, that also reflects in her beautifully flawless skin and long healthy hair. She applies egg whites homemade mask on her scalp for strong, gorgeous hair. And like most actors, she too loves a hot coconut oil massage every now and then. You can follow this too!

Deepika Padukone

When it comes to hair care, coconut oil is Deepika Padukone’s best friend. She loves applying coconut oil to hair every now and then to protect it from any kind of damage. Deepika relies on oiling and head massage to repair the damage chemicals and pollution does to the hair. Get inspired by our South Indian girl here!