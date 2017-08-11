Health Tips: 5 Harmful Food Combinations You Must Avoid

Home

Health Tips: You usually combine two or more food items to get nutrition and make your dish tasty. However, there are some food items that must be eaten separately as the time required for their digestion and the condition required for their digestion are different. Bad food combinations can lead to stomach ache, bloating, fatigue, gas and discomfort. If you continue consuming the wrong food combinations for a long period, it can result in rashes, chronic digestion problems and bad breath. Only with the right food combination, you will be able to lose weight and stay energetic throughout the day. Here is a list of food combinations that are harmful to your health and you must avoid.

Two High Protein Food: Eggs and bacon are popular breakfast food items but it is advisable to avoid this combination. These two foods are high in protein and sit heavy in your tummy. It will take a longer time to digest both. You should eat light protein first and then your meat. Citrus Fruits And Milk: Milk takes longer to digest and when you have milk and lemon or any citrus fruit together, the milk coagulates. This can lead to gas and heat burn. Some people are also lactose intolerant, which means they are unable to digest the lactose present in the milk. Milk And Banana: The combination of milk and banana is heavy and it takes a long time to digest. While the food is digesting, you will experience fatigue. If you like drinking banana milkshakes, add a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg powder to promote digestion. Fruit With Meal: Fruits are easily digested by your tummy but your meal may require more time. So, till the food is digested, fruit is also detained and it starts fermenting. Try to avoid eating fruits with your meal or immediately after your meal. Cheesy Food And Cold Drink: Who doesn’t love pizza with a coke? As much as it sounds tempting, this combination is not good for your health. You should avoid drinking a cold drink with cheesy food as the combination can lead to difficulty in absorption. It can cause discomfort and stomach ache.

So, next time you sit down to have a snack or a meal, try to avoid these combinations of foods. Eat safe to stay healthy.

