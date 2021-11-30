A human consumes around 44 pounds of plastic throughout their lifetime, according to research done by Thomson Reuters Foundation. While consumer behaviour is changing to support sustainable brands and eco-friendly practices, plastic still finds dominance in most homes. In fact, our kitchens are replete with plastic bottles, jars, containers, utensils, garbage bags etc. and their usage is increasing at an alarming rate.Also Read - Diet Tips: 6 Easy Tips For Brides-to-be to Feel Amazing on Wedding Day

A recent survey states that India generates 6,000 tonnes of plastic every day, nearly 10,000 tonnes of which goes uncollected. Adding to environmental pollution, plastic also has a detrimental effect on our health. Kushagra Sharma and Kartik Rajput, Director, Volnaa beverages Pvt. ltd in a conversation shed light on the side effects of drinking water from plastic bottles. Also Read - People Who Should Strictly Avoid Eating Kaju/ Cashew

“We store water in all sorts of plastic bottles, jugs or containers. It can be below grade or high grade, but plastic is plastic! This is a very harmful daily practise as plastic containers carry a lot of chemicals and bacteria,” they said. Also Read - Healthy Lifestyle Tips: 7 Essential Spices Every Kitchen That Everyone Should Have

Dangers of drinking water from plastic bottles:

Dioxin Production: Direct exposure to the sun. Such heating releases a toxin called Dioxin which when consumed can accelerate breast cancer.

BPA generation: Biphenyl A is an oestrogen-mimicking chemical that can lead to a lot of health problems like diabetes, obesity, fertility problems, behavioural problems and early puberty in girls. It’s better not to store and drink water from a plastic bottle.

Impact Immune system: Our immune system is immensely affected when we drink water in plastic bottles. The chemicals from plastic bottles are ingested and tend to disturb our body’s immune system.

Liver Cancer and Reduced Sperm Count: Because of the presence of a chemical called phthalates in plastic, drinking water from plastic bottles can also lead to liver cancer and a reduction in sperm count.

A recent study done by the State University of New York in Fredonia shows that there are excessive levels of microplastics in bottled water, especially in popular brands. Microplastics are small plastic debris pieces measuring 5 millimetres or smaller. Microplastic is found in over 93% of bottled water and while The World Health Organization says that there is no evidence consumption of microplastics affect your health, it is still an area of concern.

Plastic water bottle production has a hefty carbon footprint.