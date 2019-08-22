Deciding party must-haves with nutritional value is tricky. We end up binging on fried food or unhealthy drinks that not only disturb the stomach but also makes us pack the pounds around the waist. Be it a party or daily life, smart snacking can lead to a longer and healthier life. Try out these 5 options by dietician Nmami Agarwal, founder, Nmami Life, for a healthy party:

Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds are an excellent source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, carbs and dietary fibre. Nuts and seeds are considered very effective to boost energy. You can make various fascinating trail mix or bars with the topping of grated coconut. The crunchy walnuts, almonds, cashews, peanuts, and roasted seeds are literally the yummiest and healthiest snack for your perfect festive vibes!

Vegetables: Vegetables are one of the best ways to boost energy! And why not! A bowlful of veggies is rich in Vitamin A, C, calcium, fibre, and phytonutrients. If you are wondering how to mix the boring veggies in a party, then here is an idea for you. Add an option of the green veggie garden salad with your favourite veggies to the menu and top it with healthy salad dressings like tahini, pesto or guacamole, and you are ready without much hassle. You can also make vegetable skewers (kebabs) by adding veggies you love and season with your favourite herbs. This basic food will enhance your party menu.

Cottage cheese: Cottage cheese is rich in many nutrients including calcium, and protein. It not only helps in building muscles but also beneficial for someone who is looking forward to managing the weight. Transforming the humble cottage cheese into baked or roasted paneer tikka is one of the captivating yet healthy ways to add it in your party menu. The marinated spices with grilled veggies are surely be loved by everyone.

Fruits: Fruits are packed with various nutrients and a great way to boost energy. Add kiwi green apple cooler in your menu and this drink will definitely add up to the freshness and energy of your party vibes. Don’t forget to garnish with mint leaves!

Healthy Dessert: Desserts are often laden with extra sugar and too much of saturated fats. However, you can amp the energy if your guests by serving desserts made of figs, dates, jaggery or coconut sugar in a variety of ways like date fudge, apple kheer, fig truffles, and fruit parfaits.