Staying healthy seems to be a conundrum for most of us. We don't know where to start, what to change, and more importantly how to stay on track. Keeping it simple and achievable is the key.

Fitness Expert and Celebrity Master Instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala shares some healthy tips to make sure your family and you stay on the health and fitness track:

Replacing unwholesome snacks with wholesome ones

Snacking in itself is not a bad thing, even though junk food has given the idea of snacking perceived negative connotations. Snacking and snacking right – are two different things, and if one snacks right and opts for healthy food items, it can be a healthy habit. When hungry, it is easy to reach for unwholesome, fried, or sweet food – which gives us that sudden energy boost/satiation. But just with a little bit of forethought, and planning – you can keep healthier options at home, and instead binge on foods that are healthy and tasty too! Stock up fruits, yogurt, hummus or nuts such as almonds that will satisfy your hunger and with some nutritional benefits with fewer calories and fat. Also Read - How COVID-19 Has Affected Bone Health| Doctor Speaks

Almonds in particular are a rich source of protein, a nutrient that is not only energy-yielding but also known to contribute to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. Additionally, almonds are also known to help in managing weight as they contain healthy fats and vitamins which can be helpful. Personally, I enjoy snacking on roasted almonds or prefer to mix them with masalas/spices especially when I feel my energy levels are going down, as they help energize me.

Be active and on your toes

As most of you are still working from home, you need to really get creative and adaptive to remain active. And making a serious effort to stay in shape is also something that is very important.

To maintain this – I don’t mean you should pressurize yourself into having the perfect physique, but instead use your exercise routine to engage your mind as a way to switch off from work/other things that might be happening around you. For people who are newly joining the fitness bandwagon, my first suggestion is that they should start slow. Start with low-to-moderate intensity workouts. You may see people who train six days a week, engage in a diverse array of physical activities, but it’s fine to start with a 15 minutes walk. Staying active is more important.

Incorporate drinks or snacks like orange juice, lemon juice or even a handful of almonds in the workout routine, you keep yourself energised. Almonds are a rich source of vitamin B2, a vitamin is known for its role in energy production and reducing tiredness and fatigue.

Taking time for yourself

Amidst work, home, family, friends, festivals, and whatnot, a lot of us often forget about ourselves – and that’s not the right approach! Having a self-care plan can help you focus, make decisions, and stay healthy. By giving yourself the much-deserved me-time as a part of your regular routine, you can give your body and mind some time to rest, reset, and rejuvenate, and this, in turn, can help bring down your overall stress levels. So be sure to take some time out every day to do things you enjoy; it can be reading, listening to music, dancing or creating something, or even meditating for a few minutes as this will rejuvenate you and give you the energy to take on the rest of the day.

Hydrate and energize

One of the most important yet commonly forgotten practices is staying hydrated. Maybe it’s because water is pretty dull with no secret family recipe or a secret jingle. Now with the ongoing work from home, it has become challenging to maintain your regular water intake especially when you’re perpetually at home and spending all your time on the same couch. Like good food, water is also essential for sharp brain function, and it helps in the normal functioning of the body. Besides that, opting for water over a sugary drink or aerated beverage can also be a great way to increase your daily intake, while avoiding any unnecessary calories. Even though it is recommended to drink 2-3 litres of water a day, 8 glasses are a good start.

Disconnect for an hour

Technology plays a key role in our lives – whether it is social media scrolling, long hours of working from home, virtual meetings, or family catch-ups – we spend a lot of time in the digital world. But deciding when to use technology gives us the power to control it. A good way to optimize this choice is by giving yourself a 1-hour detox from technology!

Switching off all our gadgets and reconnecting with ourselves at least for an hour a day, will allow you to recharge and refresh. Unplugging for some time will give your brain the much-needed rest from the overuse of technology. Besides that, it’ll free up more time to spend on yourself, which you can use to make yourself better. Invest this newfound time to learn something new – maybe a new language, a new skill or hone a hobby.