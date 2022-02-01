PCOS- polycystic ovarian syndrome is a type of ovarian cyst. It is a hormonal issue that mostly affects women. In the term, polycystic, poly means many, and cystic means cyst. Cysts are teeny-tiny sacs filled with fluid. The ovary is where you’ll find them. These fluid-filled sacs are follicles, which store immature eggs. These eggs will never reach the stage of maturation where they can trigger ovulation.Also Read - Suffering From Sharp Pain in Your Face And Neck? Doctor Explains The Reason

PCOS can be caused by a variety of factors. It has yet to be identified as a specific cause. They believe that higher levels of androgen prevent the ovaries from producing hormones and growing eggs properly. Genes, insulin resistance, and inflammation are all linked to excessive male hormone production. So, before learning how to cope with PCOS, Dr Sameera Gupta, Occupational Therapist and obesity management specialist says it's crucial to first comprehend some of the variables.

PCOS is a hereditary disorder that is passed down from parent to child, according to genetic tests. PCOS is most likely caused by a group of genes rather than a single gene.

Insulin resistance affects about 70 percent of women with PCOS, which means their cells are unable to properly utilise insulin. Insulin is a hormone generated by the pancreas that aids the body’s utilisation of sugar from food as a source of energy. The body’s need for insulin increases when cells are unable to use it properly. The pancreas generates more insulin to compensate. The ovaries release more male hormones when insulin levels rise.

Women with PCOS may have higher levels of inflammation in their body. Gaining weight might worsen inflammation. Excessive inflammation has been linked to higher levels of androgen in studies.

Obesity may play a pathogenetic effect in the development of the syndrome in vulnerable people.

Male hormones are overproduced by the ovaries, resulting in irregular periods and diminished fertility.

Some well-known facts about PCOS include:

Approximately 26-27 percent of women in the world have PCOS, with 80 percent of women with obesity and 20% of women with a lean body having it.

Menstrual disorders, infertility, metabolic syndrome, excessive levels of masculinizing hormones, and polycystic ovaries are the most prevalent symptoms.

Type 2 diabetes, obesity, autoimmune thyroiditis, sleep apnea, heart disease, mood problems, and endometrial cancer are all associated illnesses.

A mix of genetic and environmental factors contribute to PCOS. The sole cure is a lifestyle change, which is fortunately the simplest and most natural way to address any problem.

5 PCOS Care Recommendations

Reduced levels of male hormones and male pattern-hair, regular periods, and lower cholesterol are all benefits of a healthy diet rich in fibre, healthy fats, protein, and restricted processed foods. Physical activity improves your body’s insulin sensitivity, lowering your risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Sleep- A good night’s sleep is essential for people with PCOS. Sleep patterns that are healthy can assist promote mental health, immunological health, and blood sugar levels that are healthy. Mental health-30-45 minutes of moderate physical activity each day improves insulin sensitivity, lowers cholesterol, improves sleep, aids weight loss, and regulates hormones. Maintaining a healthy weight reduces insulin resistance by 50%, increases fertility, restores ovulation, controls the menstrual cycle, and promotes emotional wellness.

(Inputs by Dr Sameera Gupta, Occupational Therapist and obesity management specialist, Founder and Medical Director at DR Sameera's Physio Slim Clinic)