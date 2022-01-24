5 Home Made Winter Snacks to Beat The Chilly Cold

This nippy weather calls for something warm. Winters mean hot chocolate, lots of chai and coffee… and snacks to go along with these. But the sudden fall in the temperature also brings along various health issues including common cold and flu. Therefore, experts suggest including certain food elements to boost immunity and overall nourishment to help fight the cold weather and its complications. Certain foods items can help us keep warm the body naturally.Also Read - Add These 6 Winter Foods to Your Diet to Manage Diabetes

Check out these 5 recipes that will help you stay warm this winter.

Sugar Free Til Laddoo

Ingredients: Also Read - Here's an Easy Recipe for Hot Chocolate

1 cup sesame seeds

1/2 cup walnuts

13-14 almonds

3 tbsp pumpkin seeds

3 tbsp flax seeds

1½ cup soaked chia seeds

5-6 dates

2 tbsp raisins

1 tsp cardamom powder

1½ tsp cinnamon powder

1½ scoop OZiva Organic Plant Protein

Method:

Soak chia seeds in water for about 20-30 mins Soak raisin and dates for about 15-20 mins Strain water and blend soaked chia seeds, dates and raisin into fine paste Dry roast sesame seeds until the color changes to light brown In another pan dry roast almonds + walnuts + pumpkin seeds Separately dry roast flax seeds Let them cool and blend all roasted nuts and seeds into a powder Mix the paste, nuts powder and sesame seeds together Add cardamom powder, cinnamon powder and OZiva Organic Plant Protein Mix well and bind into ladoos in small portions Cool for 10 mins in the refrigerator

Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

4 cup milk

Powdered jaggery as per taste

3 tbsp cocoa powder

50g dark chocolate

Method:

Pour milk to the pan on low flame and add cocoa powder Still until there are no lumps Heat for 1 minute Add jaggery powder Add cinnamon powder (if wish to) Mix well and add dark chocolate pieces Keep stirring until ready

Ragi Idli

Ingredients:

1 cup Ragi flour

1½ cup urad dal

1 cup rawa

1 inch of ginger

1 green chili

1 tsp mustard seed

10-12 curry leaves

Salt, to taste

1 tsp OZiva Organic Plant Protein

A pinch of baking soda

Method:

Rinse urad dal and soak it for 4-5 hours Soak rawa in a separate bowl for 4 hours Strain water from both dal and rawa Blend and make a smooth bater of the soaked dal Add soaked rawa in the bater Add raki flour Mix and aerate Ferment for 8-9 hours or overnight Mix the barter well Heat ghee in a pan Add mustard seeds and curry leaves Add crushed ginger and green chillies Add a little water and let it cook Add it to the barter Add a pinch of baking soda and OZiva Organic Plant Protein Grease the idli mold Fill the batter in the mould and let it steam for 12-15mins

Veg Tortilla wrap

To prepare the marination, slice five mixed peppers (red, green, yellow), three onions, four soya bean sticks in a baking tray. Put fajita seasoning spice with olive oil on the mixture. Bake the same for 25 minutes in the oven. In another tray, brush 1 tablespoon melted butter and place approx nine tortillas to cover the whole tray. Add the already prepared mixture on the pieces of tortillas with grated cheese and spicy Doritos chips. Cover the same with other tortillas to wrap the whole mixture. Bake the same for 20 minutes.

To prepare the dip, take a 100 gms fresh cream, 50 gms mayonnaise in a bowl, now put fajita seasoning, 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1 tablespoon honey and evenly cut jalapenos in the paste. Mix it well and here is your delicious sour dip.

Steak Tomatina balls

Take 2-3 tablespoon of oil in a pan. Fry fresh and evenly cut steak in it. After frying, put the steak out. In the same pan, cook onion and garlic until they get golden brown. Put the already fried steak in it.

Add cornflour to the mixture. Pour salt, pepper, red chilly and other spices of your taste. Now add the magic ingredient that is red wine (half the quantity of steak) in the pan. Mix and cook well.

Add 3-4 tomato’s puree to the mixture and cook until the gravy gets a thick texture. Put the mixture aside. In a bowl, take 3-4 mashed boiled potatoes and add salt, chopped green chilly, red chilli powder in it (all as per your taste).

Make small balls from the mixture. The second magic ingredient to add is small cubes of Cheddar cheese inside the potato balls. Take a baking tray and evenly spread the thick gravy on it. Put the cheese potato balls in a stroke on the gravy paste. Bake the same for 20 minutes in an oven. Serve hot. (To add more taste, serve with tomato ketchup sauce).

(Recipe courtesy: IANS and ANI)