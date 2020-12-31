The year 2021 is knocking at your doorsteps! New Year is all about celebrating in high spirit and welcoming the year with a bang! We dress up in our sartorial best, put on our party hats, and gulp down those tempting vodka shots to ring in the festivities. However, celebrations are fun, and people will consume alcoholic beverages and like every year people will wake up with throbbing headaches and a massive hangover. Also Read - Bollywood Celebs And Their Happy New Year 2021: Who's Celebrating Where

If you don’t want to waste the first day of the new year feeling nauseous with a blaring headache, then our first advice would be to control your drinks to not feel that way. But as we know, that can be a bit of a task when we are in a celebratory mode. Here, we are listing down the tried-and-tested ways to beat that daunting hangover, thank us later! Also Read - New Year 2021 Party Guidelines: Delhi-Mumbai, Section 144, Night Curfew Imposed in Many Cities | Check Full List

– Binge-fluids Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla Dance Together at New Year Party in Goa, Cute Video Shows Him Pulling Her Cheeks

Your body gets dehydrated after binge drinking and automatically turns low on vitamins and nutrients. Keep sipping water throughout the day. Have an empty glass of water as soon as your wake up, the day after binge drinking.

– Lemon water to the rescue

You can also switch to a glass of lemon juice with a dash of honey. Don’t add sugar to this mixture.

– Water-based fruits

Have a bowl of melons and grapes to curb that throbbing headache. Water-based fruits will help you stay hydrated and can cure the hangover.

– Jaggery

You can relay on jaggery to cure your hangover, just have it with sesame seeds (til) and ginger to beat the headache.

– Bananas

Have a banana or two to replenish the lost salt, potassium, and magnesium levels. It will help you recover.

Pro tip: Never consume alcohol on an empty stomach. Make sure that you eat a little snack before you binge drink. Also, keep having water in between the drink so that you stay hydrated enough.

Drink responsibly!