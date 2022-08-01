Who doesn’t love those long and thick eyelashes? But did you know eyelashes help in protecting the eyes from dust, sand, and little debris? Not just that, the eyes also act as sensors when the eyes sense potential danger with certain objects. Add a little eyeshadow on the eyelid and it will give an instant lift to your eye makeup. Long lashes help in enhancing your beauty even more. If you have spent your life thinking there is no way you can grow your eyelashes, then we have good news for you- there are natural ways to grow your lashes and enhance their thickness.Also Read - Monsoon Skincare Tips: 5 DIY Beauty Hacks For Brides-to-be To Follow Before Their Wedding Day

Try these 5 home remedies to grow lashes naturally

Castor Oil : Castor oil not just help you to grow thicker eyelashes, it will prevent them from falling out. Just mix a few drops of coconut oil with castor oil and apply it gently on your lashes with a cotton tip. Make sure you do it every night before going to bed. Wash it off in the morning.

: Castor oil not just help you to grow thicker eyelashes, it will prevent them from falling out. Just mix a few drops of coconut oil with castor oil and apply it gently on your lashes with a cotton tip. Make sure you do it every night before going to bed. Wash it off in the morning. Green tea : Take a cotton ball and apply cool, unsweetened green to the eyelashes.

: Take a cotton ball and apply cool, unsweetened green to the eyelashes. Olive oil : Olive oil is one of the most effective and efficient hacks to get long lashes. Take little extra virgin olive oil in a cotton swab and apply it to your lashes.

: Olive oil is one of the most effective and efficient hacks to get long lashes. Take little extra virgin olive oil in a cotton swab and apply it to your lashes. Coconut Oil : This magical oil is gentle and safe to use on your lashes. Mix coconut oil with extra virgin olive and gently apply it with a clean mascara wand on your lashes.

: This magical oil is gentle and safe to use on your lashes. Mix coconut oil with extra virgin olive and gently apply it with a clean mascara wand on your lashes. Aloe Vera Gel: For thick and long eyelashes, apply aloe vera gel on your lashes before going to bed and wash it off in the morning.

You can also try eyelid massage by gently massaging the eyelids around the lash lines.