Beauty is a total impact and the teeth are very much a part of it. In fact, with sparkling white teeth, you can meet and greet others with confidence. It plays an important role in the impression we make on others. It is as much a part of grooming as clothes and make-up.

Baking Soda

Baking soda or bicarbonate of soda can be used on the teeth to whiten them. It has a mild abrasive effect, which removes stains on the teeth. It may be used by itself like a tooth powder, rubbing it on the teeth for a minute and then rinsing well with water. A few drops of lemon juice can make it more effective, as lemon juice also has a mild bleaching effect.

Coconut oil pulling

This is an ancient Ayurvedic remedy, not only for cleansing and whitening teeth but also to remove toxins from the body. It can be done with coconut oil or any vegetable oil. About a tablespoon of oil is taken into the mouth and swirled around, also literally pulling it through the teeth for 15 minutes. The oil mixes with saliva and the swirling activate enzymes, which draw out toxins from the bloodstream. After 15 minutes, the oil is spat out and the process ends with drinking two to three glasses of water.

Orange and Lemon peels

Peel an orange and rub the under part, i.e. the white part on the teeth. The white part is said to contain d-limonene, which helps to whiten the teeth. Lemon peels can also be used to clean and whiten teeth. Put a few drops of lemon juice on the white part of the peel and then use it to rub the teeth.

Turmeric

Turmeric is also said to have a mild bleaching effect. It is also a natural antiseptic and keeps teeth and gums healthy. It is better to use the turmeric root, making a paste out of it. Mix one teaspoon turmeric with half a teaspoon of each coconut oil and baking soda. This can be used as toothpaste, brushing the teeth with a toothbrush.

Aloe Vera

Aloe has been a common home remedy for many problems. It is also said to whiten teeth. It can be mixed with baking soda to make a toothpaste to clean the teeth. It helps to remove yellow stains on the teeth. It also has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties.