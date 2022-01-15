5 Immunity-Boosting Yoga Asanas You Should Try at Home

Remain protected from coronavirus and its variants by simply boosting your immunity. The immune system is the body’s defence mechanism and without it we can fall prey to many harmful factors both in the environment and even within our system is from the food that we eat. Stress, and anxiety are some of the biggest reasons why the immune system becomes weak and unable to fight infection. The saying that a healthy mind equals a healthy body is absolutely true and this can be proven by looking at your immunity and your stress levels.Also Read - Eat These 5 Veggies in Winter Season For a Flawless And Radiant Skin, Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

Yoga is an ancient practice for overall well being and helps the body and the mind by strengthening it. Meditation helps to calm the mind thereby warding off any other issues that can crop up because of mental anxiety and stress.

Practice the following poses at least three times a week. They can be done twice a day and you must pay attention to your breath while holding the poses. These poses are relatively simple and can be done by people of all age groups and fitness levels. Give your immunity a boost with the help of yoga and stay protected from coronavirus. Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 5 yoga asanas to boost your immune system.

Ustrasana – Camel Pose

Formation of the posture

Kneel down gently on your yoga mat

Prepare to bend back by placing your hands on the hips.

Now start to bend your back while sliding the palms over to your heels or ankles

You can let your arms be straight.

Avoid straining your neck but keep it in neutral.

Breathe out and slowly release from the pose.

Mandukasana

Formation of the posture

Start in Vajrasana

Make a fist with the thumb tucked well inside your four fingers & place the fists on either side of the belly button.

Exhale and empty your stomach of all air and start bending forward

Keep pressing your fists into your stomach area.

Looking forward in your bent position.

Inhale and lift up and relax.

Matsyasana – Fish Pose

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Place the top of your head or crown of the head on the floor & straighten your legs out or bend your knees as per your comfort and your arms to rest beside your body

Halasana – Plough Pose

Formation of the Posture

Lie on your back

Lift both legs up straight

Inhale and lift your legs to drop your toes behind you

Support your back with your palms

If you are comfortable with the balance, interlace your fingers and place your palms on the floor

Paschimottanasana – Seated Forward Bend

Formation of the posture

Sit with legs stretched out

Inhale and lift your arms up

Keep your back straight

Exhale and fold forward to place your upper body on your lower body

If you want to build your immunity in not only should you pay attention to what you eat, your sleep quality but also incorporate a regular exercise routine into your lifestyle. Yoga works on the body through physical postures, and pranayama which is breath work.