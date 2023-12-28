Home

5 Kitchen Ingredients to Help With Hangover After That Crazy New Year Party

Here are 5 expert-recommended kitchen foods that can help cure post-new party hangover.

The year 2024 is knocking at your doorstep! New Year is all about celebrating with your friends and family in high spirits. People dress up in their sartorial best and celebrate with those tempting vodka shots to ring in the festivities. Consuming alcohol on special occasions is fun but what is bad is its after-effects. Every year people wake up with throbbing headaches and a massive hangover. But, if you don’t want to spend 2024 in bed, Here are simple and effective remedies to help you ring in the New Year with a smile on your face.

Home remedies can help in fixing the bad hangover. Award-winning nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares on her Instagram how to combat hangover blues with these 5 kitchen staples. She wrote in the caption, “Let’s blend some everyday ingredients for a hangover fix! As a nutrition expert, I love simple, effective recipes. Here’s a favorite:

5 Kitchen Ingredients That Can Help Cure Hangover After New Year’s Party

Ginger: A digestive aid and energy booster. Its thermogenic properties help burn fat efficiently.

Mint: More than just refreshing, mint contains elements that boost your metabolism and support liver health.

Lemon: Rich in vitamin C and potassium, adding lemon to water boosts better hydration.

Cucumber: High in water and fibre, it’s the perfect ingredient for flushing out toxins, keeping you hydrated and supporting your liver.

To Make This Drink: Just blend ginger, mint, lemon, and cucumber with some water.

Nutritionist concluded by stating, “Perfect for starting your day. Give it a try and let me know how it feels!”

New Year Parties are fun but the day after can leave you with a hangover. It’s important to drink safe safely while enjoying the celebration.

New Year Parties are fun but the day after can leave you with a hangover. It's important to drink safe safely while enjoying the celebration.