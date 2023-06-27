Home

5 Life-Changing Fashion Hacks To Help You Save Money And Time

Looking for some hacks that can save you some serious time and money? Here's listing five fashion hacks that everyone must know.

Don’t we all desire to look fashionable and sophisticated at all times? Thanks to the combination of suitable components and some fashion tips, you can upgrade your appearance with multi-folds. From stain removal to some quick fixes, there are an array of fashion fixes that can transform your look and also save you some serious time and money.

Here’s listing five life-saving fashion hacks that everyone must know:

Hair Spray on white colour pieces: Are you afraid of your white shirt getting stained and dirty? Here’s a fashion solution for this too. Simply use a hair spray on the collars of your shirts and sleeves and voila! Now your shirt has a protective layer that ensures to keep it transfer proof. Long belt fix: Is your belt too long and lanky? To ensure that the belt doesn’t look shabby, simply use double-sided tape for the rescue. Paste fashion tape and secure the edge of the belt for a neater look. Ill-fitted pants fix: Happy about losing some inches but sad about not being able to fit into your favourite pair of pants! Worry not, we are here to help! Secure your pants with the help of a safety pin by wearing it as a hook for the loop and now your pants just sit well on your waist. Altered pants on the go: Whether you have completely forgotten about getting your pants tailored or are looking for a slightly elevated look, fashion tapes can do it all. Apply the fashion tape on your jeans, peel, and fold. Now you have altered pants that look as good as new. Elevated Blazer: Want to give your blazer a sharper and neater look? Take hair ties and roll them over your sleeves to shorten their length. This will help provide a sleeker look. Now you have a blazer that looks all classy and elevated.

Hope this helped! Follow this space for more fashion-related content.

