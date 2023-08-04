Home

5 Makeup Hacks That Can Make Your Life Easier

Want to ace a perfect make up look but don't have much time in hand? Try 5 time-saving make up hacks that can make your life easier.

Achieving the perfect makeup look comes with a lot of time and effort. Getting that edgy-winged liner and perfectly pouty lips can blaze up your confidence and get you a lot of compliments. But it’s not always that we have the time and patience required in order to invest in the process of achieving that look and then our makeup turns out to be quite the contrary of what we envisioned.

But luckily there are some quick hacks and tricks that can help you achieve that perfect look with limited time in hand. So whether you are a pro makeup enthusiast or you have recently touched base with this industry, these helpful hacks can totally be a game changer and make your life easier by multi-folds

Here’s listing top 5 time-saving makeup hacks:

Heat Your Eyelash Curler: An eyelash curler can help you achieve desired curled lashes but sometimes that’s not enough. A heated eyelash curler can help you achieve that dramatic and long-lasting curl and hold it for a longer time. Simply take your eyelash curler and heat it for a few minutes with a blow dryer right after you are done doing your eye makeup, and before applying the mascara, use the heated eyelash curler to curl the lashes and top it with a generous coat of mascara, and voila! You now have dramatic fuller lashes. Use Highlighter as a Primer: Ever thought of how actresses get that glass-like dewy makeup look? Well, it’s not at all difficult to achieve that look. Simply use your liquid highlighter as a primer before your foundation and apply your base over it. You would see your skin glowing from within. This makeup hack can help you get that natural dewy finish in a jiffy. DIY Blush: Ran out of your cream blush? Worry not, there is a simple hack to create your blush with just two ingredients. Simply take your preferred liquid lipstick and mix it with a concealer, now apply this onto your cheeks, and chin to give you that flush of colour. Kajal As Lip Liner: Want to keep making your lips fuller and give them a defined shape but don’t have a lip liner? Take a black or brown kajal and trace it along your natural lip line in soft strokes and then apply lipstick all over. This trick works best with red or brown shades of lipstick. Nude or light shades of lipstick might make your lips look unnatural and weird. Setting Powder After Setting Spray: Applying setting powder after setting spray dries down can help you achieve that flawless base. It blurs those pores and uneven textures thereby providing a smooth base.

Hope this helped. Follow for more beauty-related content.

