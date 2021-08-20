Makeup Tips: When beginners try their luck with make-up, they might end up using more than they should. Young skins look fresh and natural with less make-up.Also Read - Feeling Stressed? Here Are Top 5 Ways to Beat Work From Home Stress

Actually, today's trends favour the 'natural' look – sheer and translucent. The skin should not be covered with foundation. In fact, leave out foundation, especially during the day. Translucent powder, like a baby powder, is good. Pay attention to the oily areas of the face, like the nose, forehead and chin. Press the powder all over the face and neck, with a slightly damp sponge. This helps it to set and last longer.

Foundation can be used to cover up pimples. The best way to do this is to take a little bit of creamy foundation and apply it directly on the pimple or pimple scar. Avoid rubbing or smearing. Instead, pat it into the skin and then apply loose powder on top, blending the powder with the rest of the skin. Powder, in fact, can help to control oil and produce an even colour tone. For oily skin, use pressed powder (powder compact) instead of foundation.

If you want to use foundation at night, choose a water-based one. Blend well to get a smooth finish. Use a powder blusher, using a brush. Apply on the cheekbones and slightly below it. Dot the area with a blusher, using finger tip. Then, blend with the brush, outwards and slightly upwards, making sure there are no harsh lines or blotches. Pink or peach blusher would suit most skin tones.

For the eyes, use a brown eye shadow on the eyelids. Try using the same brown shadow under the lower lashes, instead of eyeliner or kaajal. Take a darker brown eye shadow and apply it on the upper lid, close to the upper lashes. The entire effect will be natural. If you want to line the eyes, use an eye pencil, rather than eyeliner. Give your eyes a light touch of mascara. Make sure the lashes do not stick together.

For the lips, plain gloss can be enough for the day, or add a touch of gloss over a light pink lipstick. Nowadays coloured gloss is also available. At night, go for rose, coral or bronze, or just stick to pink. Avoid dark red or maroon lipstick. Lastly, use a light flowery or lemony fragrance, nothing too overpowering.