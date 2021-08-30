5-Minutes Makeup Rule: Girls have an undying love for makeup and it is evident after seeing their Instagram handles. There are several experiments they do to bring the best of the flawless look and to be honest, gone are the days in which a woman could spend hours on makeup as today, we’re in the era of ‘No Makeup Makeup’! These days, most of the women have not more than 5-minutes to get ready and therefore we have got an amazing experiment that can make you ready in just a few minutes. Trust us!

Using a single makeup brush to apply multiple products!

We recently got our hands on Europe Girl’s flat brush that is usually used for the foundation. It is flat and wide in design. Flat-top brushes are powerhouses and great multi-taskers. You can use it for blending contour and foundation for full coverage. This is one such brush that you all must-have in your vanity. We did our complete makeup with the help of this single brush as it is dense, has firm bristles and is a bit thick. It delivers a naturally matte, light-diffusing effect and can boom your makeup game.

Here is a step-by-step guide to getting the glowy festive look in 5 minutes

Step 1: Prep your skin with moisturiser, sunscreen and primer

Step 2: Corrector/ concealer, we used Europe Girl’s flat brush no. 47

Step 3: Foundation, this flat surface foundation brush evenly spreads the foundation and gives an airbrush like finish.

Step 4: Loose Powder, used the same flat brush to set concealer and foundation

Step 5: Contour was also done from the same brush, we used the side edges to give proper definition

Step 6: Blush’s shade is Ultimate Radiance from Modicare’s Urban Color. It is a warm coral colour with a satin finish and stays on dry, combination skin for most of the day.

Step 7: Highlighter is also applied from the same flat brush with the help of side edges.

Step 8: Eyeliner is from Modicare’s Urban Color brand and it is highly pigmented, smudge-proof, transfer-proof and settles well on your eye! The eyeliner stays for rest of the day.

Step 9: Mascara is also from the same brand Urban Color. It is lightweight mascara that gives natural longer looking lashes.

Step 10: Lipstick of your own choice

