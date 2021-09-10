5 Most Effective Yoga Asanas to Get Rid of Double Chin

Yoga for perfect jawline: A double chin is an ungainly accumulation of fat formed as a layer under the chin. Because this layer of fat sits right under the chin it causes its appearance to look like that of a second which is commonly known as the double chin. Genetics or hereditary reasons are one of the causes for people to develop a double chin. If you have a double chin then maybe you can check in your family tree if anybody from your parent’s side of the family had a double chin. Being overweight can also lead to the development of a double chin. If you want to lose your double chin and have a sculpted jawline then here are some of the ways that you can get rid of the double chin.Also Read - Yoga For Radiant Skin: 5 Asanas For Glowing And Healthy Skin

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares asanas and facial exercises to get rid of the double chin.

Chaturanga Dandasana – Staff Pose

Formation of posture:

Begin with plank posture

As you exhale, lower your body down into half a push-up, such that the upper arms are parallel to the floor

Your elbows must touch the sides of your ribs as you lower yourself to maintain a 90-degree angle in the crook of the elbows

Your shoulders must be drawn in

Your wrists and elbows must be perpendicular to the floor and your shoulders must be in line with your body

Hold the asana for 10-15 seconds

Ardha Pincha Mayurasana -Dolphin Pose

Formation of the posture

Begin by placing your elbows and palms on the ground

Spread them shoulder-width apart and point your fingers forward

Walk your toes towards your elbows while keeping your legs straight

Point your pelvis up and focus at a point ahead

Raise one leg as high as possible

Shift your bodyweight entirely to your arms and raise the other leg

Join your legs and point your toes upward

Align your feet, pelvis and your waist

Use your core, shoulder, and arm muscle strength to maintain balance and remain in the posture

Chakrasana (Wheel pose)

Formation of the Posture

Lie down on your back.

Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor.

Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head.

Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch.

Look back and relax your neck as you allow your head to fall gently behind.

Your bodyweight should be evenly distributed between your four limbs.

Sarvangasana –Shoulder Stand

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back and place your arms beside you

Gently lift your legs off the floor and position them perpendicular to the floor with feet facing the sky.

Slowly lift your pelvis and back off the floor.

Place your palms on your back for support.

Try to align your shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet.

Focus your gaze towards your feet.

Face Yoga

Blow air into your cheeks, holding it for a few seconds in your mouth, and release. Repeat this exercise for a few times. Do exercises for the eyes, by making rotations with your eyeballs, looking up and down, etc.

Along with these postures, you can also practice pranayama techniques such as Kapal Bhati and Khand Pranayam. Create a sequence of asana flow using the given postures and repeat this flow up to five times holding each pose for 10 to 20 seconds.