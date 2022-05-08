New Delhi: On Mother’s Day, how about delighting the most important person in your life and making it the best day for her? From something personalized and special to something as simple as keeping your mummy’s promise, here are five unique gifts to celebrate the day and make it truly special for her!Also Read - Zee Theatre Honors Unconventional Mothers With Stories to Celebrate Their Humanity

Create something from the scratch! Also Read - Mother's Day 2022 Special | Sheeba Chaddha on Breaking Stereotypes Around Motherhood

What can be better than personalized gifts that convey your feelings and how grateful you feel to have your mother! Nothing beats customized gifts – a dainty bracelet, a card, or even a wall frame. We are sure this small gesture will put a cheer on her face! Also Read - Mother's Day 2022 Special | Seema Pahwa on Giving Sex Education to Kids, And The Changing Image of Bollywood Mom

Cook for your special one!

Another way of spending your day in the finest manner is cooking her favourite dish or meal. Give her a break by taking over the kitchen and you never know – you might end up with a new hobby!

Stop fighting with your siblings!

Remember all the times you’ve fought with your sibling and created problems for your mother? Well, this Mother’s Day, agree to stop bickering and get into a truce with your sibling! Shocked, or delighted, we are sure, this will become one of the most peaceful days for her!

Pamper her!

Yes, that’s right, pamper her the whole day with small things – a foot massage, baking a cake, a back rub – the list is endless! Curate a fun day for her with activities she loves and voila – one of the best Mother’s Day gifts for her to remember!

Keep your #MummyPromise

“Mummy promise, I will clean the room before leaving!”, if this is something you’ve said a thousand times and never kept it, you’re not alone! But how about keeping the small promises you make to your mother to make her day more special? That’s why this Mother’s Day, Nickelodeon is celebrating #NickSaysMummyPromise and encouraging kids and adults to keep their word!

The gifts that involve effort are much more effective than the expensive ones! This Mother’s Day, just spend time with her and enjoy the gift of being together.