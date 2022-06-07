Summers are here and so is the time to spend some more time under showers. After a long stressful day, the best way to unwind is a relaxing shower. While you hydrate, make lifestyle changes, and follow a skincare routine to keep the glow intact, this summer there are a few recommendations we have to help you calm your senses, and give you the rejuvenating experience you are looking for. Don’t forget to add these items to your shopping list if you want to ensure a relaxing shower experience that everyone deserves in the scorching heat.Also Read - Hyderabad: Scorching heat helps woman fry omelet at verandah (Watch Video)

Pick hydrating shower gels

With summers setting in, it is essential to switch to body washes with hydrating ingredients which give a refreshing boost to your skin and rejuvenate your body. Cleansing with the right products is the key to soothing skin. Formulated with a combination of Magnolia and Menthol Fiama’s cool shower gel is meant to cool, energize, restore and revitalize your skin while helping you give your skin the cool sensation it needs leaving you feeling 3 degrees cooler in the sweltering summer heat. It will uplift your every sense and keep you happy after every bath.

Exfoliate using a Body scrub

Scrubbing your skin leaves your skin feeling supple and smooth, as it exfoliates your skin and reduces the dry skin buildup that you may experience during the summer months. Talking about benefits, the process is thoroughly soothing. The calming massaging experience of applying an exfoliating body scrub helps to unwind the mind as well as the body, in anticipation of the day or cozy night ahead. However, try and choose a mild scrub with tender particles that are not too harsh on your skin.

Use a Loofah

In summers skin starts appearing mysteriously dull, scrubbing it with a loofah can help get rid of dead skin cells. Using a loofah to scrub away dry patches of skin that can leave lines and wrinkles, promotes cellular regeneration and brings about healthy and vibrant skin. Fiama Bath Essentials Lacey Loofah is a perfect accompaniment for a relaxing shower. Dermatologically tested, this loofah is an excellent exfoliant that smoothens and brightens the skin. It also encourages microcirculation and gets rid of dead cells, dirt, and grime. It is germ resistant, which makes it more of a bankable option.

Add a little zing to your shower.

After a long and exhausting day in the hot weather, a relaxing shower with a few drops of cooling essential oils like lavender or rosemary will surely help you relax and reduce stress. Adding essential oils to your bath can be the icing on the cake. They bring about even more benefits, including promoting hair and skin health and making your bath more of a luxurious experience.

Moisturizers

We might think that our body doesn’t require moisturization but the fact is that no matter what season it is, our body definitely needs a boost of essential moisture content for that supple skin. Usually, moisturization is left for before dressing up or at times even after getting dressed but the best time to apply moisturizer is right after your bath or shower. Don’t dry off completely; leave some moisture behind so the lotions can do their job, helping your skin absorb more healthy liquid. The key is to opt for a hydrating, lightweight moisturizer that leaves you feeling relaxed after the shower.