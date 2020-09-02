Black hair is considered a sign of healthy tresses. The colour of your hair depends on its melanin content. Notably, melanin is of two types namely eumelanin and pheomelanin. Having more eumelanin than pheomelanin makes your hair darker. One of the major issues with black hair is that graying is easily visible. In current days, stress, pollution, heat, and hair damage have become common and that can lead to loss of the natural hair pigment. If you wish to preserve your natural hair colour, here are certain natural ingredients you can use as hair dyes. Also Read - Haircare Tips: Solution to Your Frizzy Hair Lies in Your Kitchen

Coffee

Coffee is not only a natural hair dye but a hair growth stimulator too, says a study published in the International Journal of Dermatology. Applying coffee on your hair can elongate your hair shaft and increase the anagen (hair growth phase) duration. It also helps in the rapid growth of the outermost layer of keratinocytes.

Tea

In Ayurveda and Chinese medicine, tea is being used as a natural hair dye for a long time now. It contains an organic substance called tannins that makes your hair colour darker.

Heena

It is one of the most widely used natural hair dyes. Heena is packed with a red-orange compound called lawsone that makes your hair colour dark. Applying Heena on your hair frequently can also prevent premature graying.

Amla

Needless to say, Amla works magically when it comes to providing strength to your hair and preventing hair fall. Also known as Indian gooseberry, amla also enhances your hair colour.

False Daisy

Also known as Bhringraj, false daisy is one of the most effective natural dyes. It also helps in boosting hair growth.