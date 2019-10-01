One of the most auspicious and significant occasions for Hindus, Navratri is characterized by fasting for some people. The food restriction during Navratri is a way to discipline the senses. It is a religious method of creating a balance in the levels of neurotransmitter and hormone in the body. Fasting comes with a plethora of health benefits. From helping in getting rid of the toxins to keeping your body relaxed, fasting does it all for you. During this period, you may need to completely avoid some food that you may be considered helpful for weight loss. But, that should not be a matter of concern as there are various kinds of food that you can consume during your fast without any side-effect on your weight loss regimen. Here we give you a list of 5 major foods that can help you lose weight even during Navratri fast.

Sabudana Khichdi

Also known as pearls sago, Sabudana Khichdi is good for digestion. Capable of preventing any gastrointestinal issues, it can be a good choice for weight loss. Notably, digestive issues like constipation and acid reflux diseases are already associated with weight gain. Additionally, Sabudana is jam-packed with starch and carbohydrates, that are essential for energy during fasting.

Banana walnut lassi

Banana and walnut can be a healthy addition to your diet due to their various health benefits. Being an excellent source of fiber, both banana and walnut can help you control your appetite preventing overeating, which is one of the major reasons behind weight gain. Moreover, they are a good source of energy that you need especially during Navratri fast.

Singhara

Also known as water chestnuts, Singhara is wonderful snack option for weight loss. Being rich in essential nutrients like fiber, potassium, vitamin B6, and manganese, Singhara can potentially keep you satiated for a long time and also reduce the cholesterol level in the body.

Kuttu ka dosa

Being low in calories and free of cholesterol, Kuttu is just perfect to have if you are trying to lose weight. It is also rich in protein, which can help in muscle building. Additionally, Kuttu is known to improve digestion.

Fried makhana and peanuts

Having antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, Makhana can prevent inflammation in the body, which is already linked to weight gain. Also, peanuts are rich in both fiber and protein, that can help you keep satiated and feel fuller for a longer duration.