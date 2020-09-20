Actor Avneet Kaur who rose to fame with the movie Mardaani is giving us major fashion goals lately. Her latest Instagram pictures are proof of that. From rocking a regular denim-on-denim look to pulling off a figure-hugging bodycon dress, Avneet knows how to keep stay at top of her fashion scenes. Also Read - Coronavirus: Wearing Eyeglasses Can Protect You From COVID-19?

The Ek Muthi Asman actor has an effortless style and she manages to grab most of the attention with her style statements. If you have a date coming or a movie night and don’t know where to take inspiration from, then take a cue from Avneet’s latest outfits. Also Read - Dear Bridesmaids, Here Are 5 Outfit Inspiration For Your Best Friend’s Wedding

1. Simple yet Chic Also Read - COVID-19: Researchers Suggest That Stroke Scans Can Reveal COVID-19 Infection

The actor effortlessly pulled off casual denim shorts and paired it with a black high neck full sleeves top. She wore a white sneaker to complete the look. With statement earrings and pink lips, she looked chic. This look can be the perfect pick for your outing. Check it out!

View this post on Instagram Hey ❤️🌴 #throwback A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13) on Sep 18, 2020 at 6:04am PDT

2. Pretty in Turquoise

Avneet looked stunning in a silk turquoise dress. With dark kohled eyes, rosy lips, loose curls, and a black handbag, she completed the look. With this look, you can make people stare, for all the right reasons.

3. Glowing in Yellow

The actor looked gorgeous in a yellow flowy dress. She kept her make up minimal with loose curls and statement earrings.

4. Denim-on-denim done right

The denim-on-denim trend is a tricky beast, it is a timeless and versatile trend which not everyone can pull off, but Avneet got it right. She looked chic in a denim-on-denim and paired the look with a white printed crop top.



5. Strutting in a bodycon dress

Avneet looked stunning in a figure-hugging one-shoulder yellow bodycon dress. The dress accentuated her svelte figure. Check out the dress!

So, which one is your favourite look of Avneet?