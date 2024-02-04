Home

5 Powerful Yoga Asanas For Computer Users to Stay Fit

Feeling tired at work all the time/ Try these yoga poses from your work desk and feel more relaxed.

All corporate workers are usually tangled in their professional lives and they often forget to take care of their physical health. Spending hours of screen time on computers, smartphones and other digital devices has become a great hindrance to our everyday lives. But we have got a solution for you! Yoga combines various physical posters that can help you ease the stress from tech-heavy lives and make you feel better. And the best part is you can do these poses right from your work desk. Make your digital life more comfortable and relaxing by practising these easy yoga asanas at work.

Chair backend- Sit up straight on your work chair and inhale deeply. You can stretch your arms above your head and flex your upper back and chest a bit backwards as you exhale. Hold it for a little while, and then slowly release the tension by letting your arms drop to your sides. You need to practice it multiple times a day to feel a bit stress-free. Seated spinal twist- Make your feet firmly planted on the floor and your back straight and tall on your work chair. Breathe deeply, then release the air as you twist your body from your abs. Take a long breath for a little while while maintaining your firm posture, and hold the armrest and backrest. Do this on both sides every day at work to see a noticeable change in your physical health. Chair forward fold- Grasp your knees with your hands. Take a breath and sit up straight on your chair. Bring your fold forward and bend your elbows, Keep your head in line with your shoulders for a right position and lead with your chest when bending forward. Try this pose a few times a day to feel more relaxed. Chair-cat crow stretch- Keep your hands on your knees. Sit with your feet straight on the floor. Inhale and arch your back in a manner that you look at the ceiling. Then, exhale by rounding your neck ‘cat’ pose and drop your head forward. You can do this up to 5 times for better results. Seated eagle arms- For this yoga pose, you need to sit up straight with your feet on the floor. Fold your arms in front of your face at a 90-degree angle. Place your left arm to your right press the backs of your palms together and inhale deeply. You are required to hold this pose for 5 breaths and do the same by switching arms.

