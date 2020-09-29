Are you getting married soon? If yes, congratulations! Also, we suggest you take out some time from your busy pre-wedding schedule to take care of yourself so that you can look ethereal on your special day. Soon to be brides generally get consumed by too many preparations happening for the wedding. From deciding the venue, the wedding date, and finalizing the guest list to deciding which lehenga to wear and how to pair it up with jewellery, they take part in everything but end up ignoring their beauty regime. This is absolutely not acceptable. Also Read - Dear Bridesmaids, Here Are 5 Outfit Inspiration For Your Best Friend’s Wedding

Here we bring to you, 5 most important pre-wedding beauty tips that you must follow if you wish to look your best on your wedding day.

CTM is The Beauty Mantra

Cleansing, toning, and moisturizing are the key to a glowing face. adding them into your beauty ritual can help you flush away all the dirt from the pores and allow them to breathe better. Also, toning will tighten your pores and prevent the onset of fine lines. At last, do not forget to moisturize your skin to keep it soft and supple.

Do Not Forget to Exfoliate

Exfoliating helps in removing dead skin cells. This further helps your skin pores breathe properly and prevent the onset of blackheads. Use a mild face wash to clean your face before exfoliating it. If your skin is sensitive, we suggest you prepare an effective scrub at home using whole wheat flour and rice flour.

Pamper Your Skin And Hair

Brides should start getting facials and hair spa six months before their weddings. Doing this will help you make your skin look healthy and your tresses become long, strong, and shiny.

Do Not Ignore Your Hands And Feet

If you want your hands and feet look even to your face, you need to start pampering them. To do that begin with applying olive oil on your hands and feet before going to bed. This will prevent dryness and peeling of the skin. You can also use a pumice stone on your feet while taking a bath. To add an extra appeal to your overall look, opt for manicures and pedicures monthly and apply nail polish.

Take Enough Sleep

Sleep is something you should not compromise on. A lack of sleep can give you dark circles and lead to puffiness around your eyes. You would certainly not want these beauty woes on your wedding day. Therefore, sleep at least 8 to 10 hours every day.