Valentine’s Day is now just a day away and if you’re still finalizing your look for that perfect date, we have some recommendations to make for the most stylish hairstyles. The hairstyle can make or break a look and you certainly want to stand out for the better on Valentine’s Day.Also Read - 10-Year-Old Boy Bursts Into Tears, Calls The Police After Receiving a Bad & Unsatisfactory Haircut

To help you decide your hairstyle for the day, Mr Sameer Hamdare, Zonal Technical Manager at Streax Professional shares his/her favourite DIY hairstyles that will add magic to your look. Also Read - Meet 'Bob-Cut' Sengamalam, An Elephant in Tamil Nadu Who's Going Viral Because of Her Unique Hairstyle

Divide the hair with centre parting Tong the hair using classic twist with broad barrel Softly brush the hair and accessorise

Teasing the roots on the top section of hair Give volume lift from the front hairline to crown and secure with a pin Tong the complete hair lengths using a medium barrel

Divide the top hair with centre parting Leaving 3 inches from the front hair line, give the volume lift and secured at nape area Twist the front hair on both sides and secured at nape Using dutch braid technique, braid the entire length

Give the volume lift on the top section and secure the top hair softly at nape Curl the hair using tongs by placing the stuffing underneath at nape Swirl the hair using pull technique and secure on stuffing

Using triple barrel tong, tong the hair taking subsections Divide the crown sections, using bubble braid technique, braid the length Softly pull the texture on bubble braid to give the textured look

Sweep your date off his feet in your fashionable and elegant looks, perfected by these chic hairstyles. Also Read - Hair Tattoo: This Hair Stylist Can Give You Hairstyle That Resembles a Celebrity