With most Skincare routines today, the focus is usually on the face while the hands are subjected to a secondary treatment or an afterthought. We must remember that each time we wash our hands, they lose moisture, become dry and dehydrated. In our current altered lifestyle, life without perpetual handwashing and sanitizing is unfathomable. Here’s why investing in a good hand cream is the absolute need of the hour. Also Read - Skincare: Essential Tips to Protect Your Skin This Monsoon

Hydrating: The skin on the back of our hands is thinner and has fewer oil glands, making it more prone to dryness. In comparison, the skin on our palms is a lot thicker, so for moisture to penetrate this area, it is advisable to use a hand cream that uses efficacious formulations that are infused with the goodness of Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid and promises hydration with anti-bacterial properties.

Cleansing: Hands are undeniably the most precious assets that are used to access and communicate with the world. More often than not, they are often subject to invisible bacteria and germs. Excessive use of hand wash or sanitizer may damage the sensitive skin of your hands; thus, it is recommended to opt for a high-quality anti- bacterial hand cream that can serve the dual purpose of hydration and protection against germs.

Combat Ageing: What the face conceals, the hands give-away, holds true when it comes to matters of age. Our hands spend just as much time exposed to external elements as our faces and when we neglect to care for them, we leave them defenseless against the effects of aging. A dermatologist recommended hand cream will help boost moisture levels and skin elasticity, while combatting pigmentation, dehydration and premature wrinkling.

Therapy in a tube – The ritual of applying a hand-cream can prove to be a peaceful experience and a quick escape from a hectic day. The gentle of act of massaging the hands as they soak in all the hydration is known to calm the nerves, alleviate anxiety and unclog mental pores. This short ‘me-time’ break lends us a moment of self-reflection that can do wonders not just for our hands but also our mind.

Happy Cuticles: The area around nails is designed to protect our nails from bacterial infections. The process of excessive handwashing can make cuticles dry and flaky, making them vulnerable to bacterial infections. Applying a good quality hand cream will ensure that the cuticles and nails are nourished and well looked after, making them appear healthy, bright and shiny.

Using a hand cream is a healthy lifestyle practice, that will go a long way in ensuring that our hands stay protected and well-hydrated. Also Read - Are Organic Skincare Products Really Organic?

As per Dr. Aparna Santhanam, Skin Expert, ITC Charmis – “When it comes to skincare, most of our focus is usually face forward, while completely ignoring important areas like our hands. The skin on our hands is sensitive and excessive hand washing, constant use of alcohol based hand sanitizers, increased exposure to the environment and air pollutants makes specialized hand care vital. I recommend using an efficacious hand cream that is packed with potent ingredients such as Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid to rebuild the barrier, and also provides the dual benefit of hydration and protection against bacteria.” Also Read - Here’s Why Vitamin C is Good For Your Skin