Plastic is everywhere. Its dominance in our daily lives, particularly in the kitchen, is increasing at an alarming rate. Using plastic products leads to ingestion of large amounts of microplastic particles and hundreds of toxic substances which are known to have a detrimental effect on health. While we pay attention to our health by eating healthy, it is important to be mindful of what we cook our food in. Here's how you can be conscientious and aware by simply switching from plastic to glass in the kitchen. 5 reasons why you should convert immediately.

1. The health factor: Kitchen items such as plastic bottles, tiffins, and containers that we use daily are made using polycarbonate plastics, some of which have bioactive chemicals, like Bisphenol A (BPA) and Phthalates. BPA is linked to heart disease and type 2 diabetes. BPA, when ingested through heating food in plastic, directly enters our bloodstream and can lead to infertility, impact metabolism, our endocrine system, the brain, and even lead to many kinds of cancer. BPA also upsets the estrogen and testosterone levels in humans.

2. Viability: Glass is one of the most viable options for storage, cooking, heating, freezing, or microwaving food. Kitchen products made from 100% borosilicate glass preserve the flavour and do not leach harmful chemicals on heating.

3. Being kind to the environment: Unlike glass, plastic takes years to decompose. Plastic that perishes in the soil releases toxic substances and burning plastic bags produces harmful toxins that lead to air pollution. Switching to glass is easy and safe and good for the environment as glass does not release harmful chemicals in the soil and is easy to decompose.

4. Convenience: High-quality glass products can easily go into the microwave or dishwasher, are easy to clean, are reusable, and retain their clarity on repeated usage.

5. Aesthetics and Designs: Glass jars, containers, crockery, utensils, and other products come in beautiful designs and shapes. You can also cook and serve in glass, making it functional and a practical choice.

— Inputs by Priyanka Kheruka, Brand Head, Borosil Ltd