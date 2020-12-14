We all understand hormonal control pills or getting pregnant are two of the most common factors that can mess up your period cycle. But did you know that there are lesser-known factors too that can influence your menstrual cycle? The late period can be attributed to many other things- including your sudden change in diet. Also Read - Best Weight Loss Exercise: This Could Be The Easiest And The Most Effective Workout Routine to Lose Those Extra Kilos, Try Now!

A low-carb diet can throw your period out of whack, although it does help in shedding those extra pounds and improve metabolism. But as per a few studies, it can disrupt your hormones too. Read on to understand how it impacts your health: Also Read - Were Our Ancestors Beef-Lovers? New Study Reveals People of Indus Civilisation Survived On a Meat-Heavy Diet of Pork, Beef & Buffalo

1. Low-carb diet leads to irregular periods: Not eating enough carbs can lead to irregular periods, as per Healthline. Following a ketogenic diet for a long duration can have a severe impact on your menstrual cycle. Also Read - New Research Reveals COVID-19 Antibodies May Fade Rapidly, Read On!

2. Amenorrhea: A sudden change in diet can lead to Amenorrhea, which means periods being absent for 3 months or more. It caused by sudden weight loss, stress, or too much exercise.

3. Sustained diet: If your nutrition is poor and you are not consuming enough calories, your menstrual cycle gets severely impacted, as reported by Time.

4. Severely restricting the number of calories, affects the cycle: Women often switch to a stringent diet to lose weight, but that can disrupt your hormonal cycle. Both sudden weight gain or weight loss can impact your menstrual cycle.

5. Don’t overindulge on spicy food: Love spicy food? We suggest giving it a skip if you are overdoing it with the spicy food as it can be one of the reasons for delayed periods.

Experts suggest that a moderate carb diet can be beneficial for some women, as per Healthline. If they consume 100-150 gms daily it can help with the irregularities of the cycle.