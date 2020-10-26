Happiness is a very subjective topic. What makes you happy does not necessarily make others feel content and satisfied too. For example, for some employees happiness is monetary benefits, whereas for others recognition of hard work is a pleasure. Basically, what’s important is being happy at work no matter what the standards of happiness are. Also Read - How to Deal With Your Workplace Chatterbox When You're Busy

If you often think of quitting your job or have lost motivation to work, it means you are not happy and that would impact your performance. This is what science says. According to a study conducted at the University of Warwick, UK, happy workers are up to 12 per cent more efficient and productive than unhappy professionals. But the question is how. We will answer that here. Also Read - Common Office Mistakes That Make You Unpopular at Workplace

Happiness Encourages Employees to Work Harder

Happiness is contagious. It spreads if encouraged. A happy employee can make the work environment positive and can become a role model for his fellow workers. Happiness boosts your confidence and helps you focus better on work. Being happy at the workplace makes you feel invested in your organization’s goal and that is what encourages others to take their jobs seriously.

Happiness Increases Productivity

When you are happy, you like to engage more with others and that’s what makes you attentive and aware of the needs of the customer. This further adds to your experience and you perform better keeping the goal in your mind.

Happy Employees Are More loyal Than The Unhappy Ones

An employee who is appreciated for his work and gets recognized stays with his employer for the long term. A happy employee also willingly show up to work on time or sometimes early and do overtime too. A simple logic behind this is nobody would like to leave a place where he is enjoying the work and is getting paid and appreciated enough.

Happy Employees Are Healthier

When a person is stressed out, he won’t be able to work efficiently. Also, stress is a risk factor for various severe conditions that may force you to take leave and stay home for long. This would then affect the work in your office. Happiness keeps your immunity better and reduces the level of the stress hormone called cortisol. This means, it basically keeps you healthy and prevents you from draining your organization.

Happy Employees Are Risk Takers

Taking risks is what helps you grow and go out of your comfort zone to be successful. It is not a cup of tea and only happy and healthy individuals can take a risk in their lives. Business is no exception. When you feel happy, you are more likely to come up with new and effective solutions. You are also likely to take calculated risks that can take your company to new heights. Even if you fail, being a happy person, you will learn from your mistakes and open the door to unforeseen success. On the other hand, an unhappy employee always looks for safer options.