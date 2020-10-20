Exercise alone cannot help you lose belly fat. Spending hours on a treadmill and sweating too much may aid in overall weight loss but not in reducing the fat in your midsection as it is stubborn and takes extra effort to go. If you are trying hard and still not achieving that flat tummy, you need to shift your 50 per cent focus to your lifestyle as it contributes significantly to the weight loss. Here, we tell you about 5 lifestyle mistakes that are not letting you lose belly fat. Also Read - Excess Belly Fat Linked to Higher Early Death Risk, Warns Researchers

You Are Having Wrong Food

Eating unhealthy foods is the biggest contributor to belly fat. Having food items that are extremely rich in starchy carbohydrates and bad cholesterol expand your midsection. Therefore, you must change the way you eat and start adding plenty of green vegetables, lean proteins, and healthier fat-containing foods to your daily diet. Moderate cutting back on carbohydrate intake can also help you in this regard. Also Read - How to Lose Belly Fat: Include This Vitamin in Your Daily Diet And Shed Those Extra Kilos

You Are Addicted to Smoking

You must be aware of the harmful effects of smoking. But do you also know that this habit of yours can increase the abdominal and visceral fat in your belly? Yes, you read it right. So, if you wish to have a flat tummy, stop smoking immediately. Also Read - Weight Loss: Opt For This Spice to Burn Your Belly Fat Effectively

You Are Taking Too Much Stress

Stress is one of the most harmful factors that can impact your overall health in ways you cannot even imagine. As per science, when the level of your stress hormone called cortisol increases, the level of fat in your belly also increases. To reduce your stress level, you can try meditation, yoga, and can even consult a mental health professional.

You Are a Beer Lover

Just like any other alcoholic drink, beer also contains too many calories and carbs. If you consume beer excessively and do not indulge in any exercise, your belly is likely to gain pounds. Therefore, even if you are a beer lover, consume it in moderation to keep belly fat at bay.

You Are Not Drinking Enough Water

Various studies in the field have revealed that consuming enough water can help you lose weight and trim your belly fat. This means, not having enough of it can do the opposite. So, drink as much water as you can and stay away from sweetened drinks as they are packed with calories.