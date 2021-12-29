We’ve all heard about the benefits of exercising, that it will help us lose weight, stay strong and look and feel good. But how many of us actually understand how important muscle growth is to our overall health? While your diet is key, muscle growth is equally vital.Also Read - Known as 'Moradabad Express', This Man Ran 66 Kms Non-Stop on a Treadmill in 12 Hours!

As we grow older, we naturally start to lose muscle mass, which can cause a lot of problems. Simple actions such as walking, standing and sitting require you to maintain your muscles, which is why everyone over the age of 25 can benefit from growing their muscles. Dr. Batul Patel, Medical Head – The Bombay Skin Clinic shares why muscle growth is important:

It increases your metabolism:

As you grow older, your metabolism declines, which leads to your body not burning fat as it used to. When you build muscle, you are effectively burning energy and fat, increasing your metabolism. While you may not lose weight overall, you look more lean and fit, due to fat loss. Also Read - Explained: Why Your Joints And Shoulders Hurt More in Winters

It can prevent serious bone conditions:

When you lose muscles, you also lose your bone density, leaving them more likely to break. When you engage in weight training, not only do you build muscles, but you can also increase your bone density. This prevents avoidable fractures, breaks and even bone conditions such as osteoporosis.

It takes care of your heart and lungs:

When you strengthen your body’s muscles, you also strengthen your heart and lungs. Exercise helps your body get oxygen into the bloodstream efficiently.

It helps to reduce body pain:

Due to most of us hunching over our laptops and staying sedentary for most of the day, we tend to have a lot of body aches, especially in our lower back. This, coupled with a weak core, escalates backaches. Building core muscles can help ease the pressure on your lower back.

It can help you improve your mental health:

When you look good, you tend to feel good about yourself, which is why muscle growth can indirectly improve your mental health.

