Some international studies have compared sugar with cocaine and have termed sugar as the invisible factor behind various ailments. Of late, what has drawn the attention of weight-watchers are the empty calories that sugar add to your body. But otherwise too, daily intake of sugar is best to be kept under check. According to the American Heart Association, the maximum amount of added sugar for men is 9 teaspoons a day. For women, the portion size is 6 teaspoons.

In this perspective, white sugar can be replaced with jaggery. Here’s why:

1. Weight Loss: There are approximately 387 calories in 100 gm of sugar. The same amount of jaggery is likely to have the same amount of calories. But unlike sugar, it won’t trigger a sweet craving, thereby, your binge-eating of sugary food.

2. Iron: People who are suffering from anaemia must make this switch as sugar is devoid of any nutrient. On the other hand, 100 gm of jaggery contains 11 mg of iron, 70-90 mg of Magnesium, 1050 mg potassium.

3. Cold and cough: Jaggery is a natural remedy for cold and cough, without having any side effect. While many will ask you to take ginger-tulsi tea when you suffer from seasonal cold and flu, add jaggery ditching sugar to double the impact.

4. Fights pollution: We are again heading towards that time of the year when NCR will get wrapped in a thick blanket of smog. Stubble burning, Diwali, approaching winter will make breathing troublesome. Take jaggery as it can prevent air pollution-related toxicity.

5. Digestion: Eating a piece of jaggery after a heavy meal was an old custom which gradually got lost as people started having a glass of soft drinks (high on sugar content) to wash down the food. The significance of the custom was to aid in digestion as jaggery, it is believed, can stimulate bowel movements.