Barley tea is packed with an array of goodies and is one of the most nutritious herbal teas you can have. Its fresh aroma can take away all your stress and anxiety. Having a cup of barley tea every day as the first thing in the morning can be extremely beneficial for your health. Here is how. Also Read - Drink These Herbal Teas to Improve Digestion And Treat Acidity, Constipation

Prevents Inflammation And Cardiovascular Diseases

Barley tea is loaded with strong high level of antioxidants. It also has compounds called selenium, vitamin A, and lignans that can keep certain cardiovascular, neurogenerative, and inflammatory diseases at bay. Also Read - Soothing Herbal Teas For Monsoon

Flush Out Impurities From Your Blood

Barley tea has cleansing properties. It can lower the level of cholesterol in your blood and can also reduce blood sugar levels. This means it is good for people suffering from diabetes and heart diseases or those who are at risk of these diseases. Also Read - Herbal Teas for Monsoon: 5 Easy-to-Make Herbal Teas For Good Health This Rainy Season

Helps in Curing Cold

If you get cold and fever every now and then, barley tea is something you need to have daily. It helps in alleviating symptoms of fever and keeps your throat clean. Even if you have asthma or bronchitis, you must drink barley tea on a daily basis. It is an effective treatment for these medical problems.