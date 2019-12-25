Native to South Africa, geranium oil is extracted by the process of steam distillation. It is derived from the leaves of a plant species called Pelargonium graveolens. Geranium oil is considered to have an array of health benefits. This fresh oil has a floral fragrance that can keep stress away from you. The oil is used for medicinal purposes, aromatherapy and making cosmetics and perfumes. From treating acne to fighting off infections, and reducing the severity of neurogenerative diseases, geranium oil does it all for you. Here, we give some scientifically-proven reasons to use geranium oil.

Fight against skin problems

Geranium oil has antimicrobial, antibacterial, and antiseptic properties. Due to these properties, it helps in treating some of the common skin issues including acne, inflammatory skin condition, and dermatitis, says a study published in the Libyan Journal of Medical Sciences. You can apply geranium oil topically on the affected area to get rid of the problems.

Reduces stress and anxiety

Stress, anxiety, and depression are some of the most prevalent psychological issues these days. The use of geranium oil for aromatherapy can help you get rid of these problems. This oil has been found to have antidepressive effects that can reduce the feelings of sadness, anxiety, and tension. Also, the use of geranium oil can offer relief from sleep issues like insomnia.

Helps in maintaining diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition that is characterized by increased thirst, frequent urination, an increase in sugar level, etc. This life-threatening condition can have an array of severe health complications if not managed on time. To keep your blood sugar level under control, you can use geranium oil. This is what a research published in the journal Lipids in Health and Disease states.