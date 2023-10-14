Home

Lifestyle

5 Shahnaz Husain-Recommended Beauty Essentials You Must Have in Your Handbag

5 Shahnaz Husain-Recommended Beauty Essentials You Must Have in Your Handbag

Make sure you're prepared for any situation with these beauty and makeup staples in your purse, from last-minute evenings out to rapid face fixes.

5 Shahnaz Husain-Recommended Beauty Essentials You Must Have in Your Handbag

If you want to look well-groomed through the day, your handbag is no less precious than Ali Baba’s cave! These not only provide a glam that should suit all of your occasion demands, but their small, travel-friendly packaging should make it simple for you to put them into the handy touch-up kit that you can simply take around with you, whether you’re working, travelling or just hanging out with your girls.

Trending Now

5 Beauty Essentials For Your Handbag

Wet Wipes: Fragrant wet tissues are really handy for wiping oil, impurities and sweat deposits from the face. They make you look and feel fresh. They should not be intensely perfumed. Look for one with a mild fragrance. Sunscreen: Carry your sunscreen lotion in your handbag. Most sunscreens have built-in moisturizers. After cleansing with wet tissues to refresh your face, apply sunscreen lotion. If you are out in the sun for long, re-apply the sunscreen. In case, you need to go out of the office during the day, sunscreen in your handbag helps to protect the skin before stepping out in the sun. Compact Powder: One of the most important items for your handbag is a powder compact, which contains pressed powder. It is very useful for touching up the foundation, or even to remove oiliness. Pressed powder or compact powder is thicker than loose powder and more solid. Pressed powders are also available in different shades. Beige shades go well with most Indian skin tones. Lipstick: Lipstick is one make-up item that is said to lift the spirits and mood. It needs touching up after lunch and even after a cup of coffee. First, wipe the lipstick off with tissue. Then apply powder on the lips and reapply your lipstick. You can even get yourself a lipstick case holder for your handbag. Perfume: Carry a small bottle of cologne or perfume to feel refreshed, or remain fragrant. You will never be caught on the wrong foot. Perfumes are very much a part of grooming. They put the finishing touch to grooming and help to add that extra something – whether it is femininity, sensuality or individuality.

There are some more essentials that you need to keep in your handbag. One of these is a small mirror. In fact, powder compacts with mirrors are most handy. Another important beauty essential that is a must is a hair brush or a comb. If you can find a folding brush, comb and mirror set, it will be most useful. You can also add your personal touch and include more handbag essentials, depending on your particular needs.

You may like to read

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES